Providing IT solutions and support for your teaching, learning and business needs

With the increasing sophistication of information technology, and financial pressures, it is vital for schools to have an IT partner they can trust. Hackney Learning Trust’s IT Services Team are highly qualified and experienced and are focused on providing services that are not only fit for purpose, but innovative, high-quality and value for money. They offer a wide range of services including technical support, project management, purchasing and training. They also offer ongoing strategic advice and guidance to ensure that schools get the most out of their existing and future IT investments.

The department works with schools in Hackney, Greater London and further afield and is a well trusted team that specialises in the education sector and as a not for profit team like all of Hackney Learning Trust, offers competitive pricing.

Here are some of their most popular services in more detail:

Remote technical support package

Their remote technical support packages are based on a five day Monday to Friday support service and include unlimited access to service desk support; free engineer on site if the issue cannot be resolved; support for all your IT assets; including interactive whiteboards, PCs and printers, and training for staff. More.

On-site technical support package

This package can be tailored to your school’s needs, starting from half a day per month.

The package includes, an on-site technician at your school; unlimited access to service desk support; technical support for all your IT assets including interactive whiteboards, PCs and printers, and training for staff. More.

IT training

Their bespoke one-to-one or group training sessions on IT technology teaches how to get the most from industry standard software used in the classroom. Staff will benefit from accredited training, tailored course content, customised online assessments, feedback and evaluation. They can also offer training on Microsoft Office Suite, including Office 365, Promethean ActivInspire (accredited trainer), Smart Technologies’ Smart Notebook (accredited trainer), G Suite for Education, including Google Classroom. More.

IT project management and consultancy

By working in partnership with trusted providers, the team can help you manage your IT projects from feasibility through to delivery and support. Over the long term they are experienced in working with schools to create a strategy and vision for your school to ensure a constant focus on the long term future, supporting you through the ever evolving landscape of new and emerging technologies. More.

In addition to these services they also offer email management, procurement and many other IT services that are beneficial to schools. A list of all their services can be found here.

So if you are thinking of changing suppliers, need new equipment or your staff need training or you just want to find out more, then give Hackney Learning Trust’s IT Services team a call on 020 8820 7777, alternatively email them at itservices@learningtrust.co.uk or visit www.hackneyservicesforschools.co.uk.