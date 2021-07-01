Proms In The Playground helps live music return to schools

After over a year of limited musical activity in schools, Brass Bands England (BBE) are bringing live music back to budding young musicians across the country.

#PromsInThePlayground is part of their Brass Foundations programme of educational opportunities to support and inspire the next generation of brass players.

From 5 – 23 July bands, schools and music hubs will be coming together to make a noise whilst also re-establishing important links in their local communities.

“We are suggesting community bands connect with their local schools by offering a performance in their playground” said Sarah Baumann, BBE’s Education and Development manager. “This could just be a small group of players, and always in line with the COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time. As well as getting young people excited about brass banding, this initiative can help schools to forge and build fruitful ongoing relationships with musical providers in their local area.”

BBE has a team of expert Youth Development Brass Specialists on hand to support the planning and delivery of those wanting to take part, and are welcoming contact from schools that are interested in becoming involved. All those taking part can access Covid-19 safety guidance and resources from the Brass Bands England website.

BBE youth specialist Paul Fisher commented: “It’s really exciting to see so many schools and bands across the country gearing up for their Proms In The Playground this July. This initiative is all about inspiring the next generation of musicians, so bands that take part are playing an important role in supporting that talent pipeline by introducing young people to brass playing. I can’t wait to get on with making some great music for the kids to enjoy!”

You can follow #PromsInThePlayground across social media, via the hashtag or get in touch with Brass Bands England at info@bbe.org.uk if you’d like to participate.