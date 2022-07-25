PREMIER MODULAR PROVIDES DECANT CLASSROOMS ON TOP OF ANOTHER MODULAR STRUCTURE AS PART OF SCHOOL REDEVELOPMENT

Premier Modular, one of the UK’s leading offsite specialists, has delivered a highly unusual project to provide decant teaching facilities at Douay Martyrs Catholic Secondary School in Ickenham. The temporary classrooms, science laboratories and SEN spaces have been sited on top of a permanent modular building and while that building was under construction.

The school, which has over 1,500 students, is undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment, part of which included a new single storey modular annex. Premier won the contract to supply temporary accommodation, under a rental arrangement, to keep the school operational while the main school building is refurbished. Limited space on site meant that the best location for the decant accommodation was on top of the new modular extension.

Anthony Corish, Executive Headteacher at Douay Martyrs Catholic School said, “We were very keen to minimise any interruption to the children’s learning from the redevelopment and following the pandemic, so providing a comprehensive facility for in-person teaching and social interaction were key priorities for the school. Premier’s classrooms give us all the facilities we need for the next year, and pupils and staff were able to move in without any disruption to their education.”

