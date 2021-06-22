PREMIER MODULAR PROVIDES £2M SPECIAL EDUCATIONAL NEEDS FACILITY BUILT OFFSITE

Offsite construction specialist, Premier Modular, has delivered a new £2m special educational needs facility at Nethergate Academy in Nottingham – an Ofsted Outstanding special school for children with autism, learning difficulties and disabilities. The school is sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust.

The main driver for Nottingham City Council’s decision to use offsite was the essential need to reduce noise and disruption to the children by moving construction work into a factory. The building also had to be delivered to a short programme ready for occupation for the start of the new academic year. To achieve this, Premier continued work on the project through the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The new purpose-designed facilities have expanded the teaching spaces for autistic children and provide 48 new places.

Designed and built by Premier with delivery architects Lungfish, the scheme had to be installed on a constrained site within the fully operational school. Careful logistics planning and traffic management ensured access to the school was maintained throughout the construction programme.

Cranage of the modules was also timed for the school holidays to further minimise disruption.

