Premier League and Internet Matters to help young people tackle challenges they face online

Internet Matters is working alongside the Premier League to equip children and young people with the skills they need to navigate their online world safely and responsibly.

Internet Matters is the industry collective which inspires leading organisations to create a future where children and young people are prepared to benefit safely from connected technology. They have used their expertise in the area to work alongside the Premier League on the creation of an online support activity pack.

The Respect activity packs cover issues such as tackling online hate and abuse, managing digital wellbeing and digital identity. They will be used by staff from 91 Premier League and EFL club community organisations to support the digital wellbeing of young people taking part in Premier League Kicks workshops.

Premier League Kicks is a community programme which inspires young people in high-need areas to engage in positive activities including a wide variety of sports, coaching, music and educational and personal development sessions, so they can achieve their potential and improve their wellbeing.

The Respect workshops will encourage young people to think critically about the online world, making them feel more confident, improve their wellbeing and, crucially, allow them to create a positive digital environment where they feel comfortable in supporting each other.

Nick Perchard, Head of Community, Premier League, said: “Online safety is more important now than it ever has been. We are pleased to work with Internet Matters, who are experts in this space, to support the thousands of young people participating in the Premier League Kicks programme with their digital wellbeing.

“The Respect activity pack will provide participants with more awareness of the possible dangers they could face online and will equip them with the information and support necessary to tackle them.”

Carolyn Bunting, CEO of Internet Matters, said: “Regular engagement and communication with young people about their online lives has a significant impact on their ability to ensure any risk they face online does not turn into harm.

“We are thrilled to be working with Premier League in order to reach young people through their exceptional community programmes.

“We know there is much more to be done to ensure children and young people are safe, happy and healthy online, and we are delighted to have produced these resources to help demonstrate the Premier League’s commitment to this challenging issue.”