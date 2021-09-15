PREMIER AWARDED PLACE ON £1.6BN PUBLIC SECTOR FRAMEWORK FOR MODULAR CONSTRUCTION

Premier Modular, one of the UK’s leading offsite construction specialists, has been awarded a place on the £1.6bn NHS Shared Business Services modular construction framework.

Premier was successful in all seven lots applied for and scored highly in the top quartile of modular specialists.

The NHS Shared Business Services framework will run for up to four years and can be used by a range of public sector clients in the education, healthcare and residential sectors.

To qualify, Premier had to demonstrate their expertise and experience in offering a full turnkey construction solution, including feasibility studies, planning applications, architectural design, enabling works, site works, landscaping and commissioning.

