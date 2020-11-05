Orchestras for All announces free access to group music-making programme for state secondary schools

- Rehearsal resources full of rehearsal plans, activity videos, and backing tracks
- Online rehearsal sessions and masterclasses from BBC Philharmonic, City of
- Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and City of London Sinfonia
- Attendance at virtual and, Covid-19 restriction-pending, face-to-face pop-up orchestra days at inspiring venues
- Brand new ensemble arrangements with parts for all instruments at all skill levels from beginner upwards, including keyboards, ukulele, guitar and percussion
- Support for ensemble leadership skills
OFA supports schools wherever they are on their musical journey. The programme has been redesigned this year to offer extra flexibility, enabling teachers and young musicians to participate in the aspects that best support them to make music. All activities have been designed to work within social distancing guidelines and will suit any school looking to kickstart music-making.
Whether online or in-person, Modulo activities have a proven impact on the young people they involve. Maisha, a violinist who took part in online activity in August 2020, said: “I really enjoyed the online sectional because I got a lot of help. I liked being in small groups because I haven’t had a music lesson in so long – like a proper one.”
Jen Redmond, Digital and Learning Manager at OFA’s partner orchestra, BBC Philharmonic said: “We‘re delighted to be able to work with Orchestras for All to support schools across the country to get back to music-making. We’re looking forward to meeting young musicians at all skill levels, whether online or in person, and can’t wait to work with them to make music together!”
Anyone interested in finding out more is invited to join a free CPD webinar introducing the programme, content and some top tips for leading an ensemble on 2 December. To register your interest, please email info@orchestrasforall.org.