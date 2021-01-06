One month to go for Millennium Point scholarship applications

West Midlands students have until the end of the month to apply for the Millennium Point Charitable Trust Scholarship 2021, a life-changing opportunity to receive a fully paid-for degree in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

The closing date for applications is January 31st 2021; five applicants will be invited to a final assessment day in March 2021 before a winner is announced.

The programme, now in its seventh year, offers one lucky undergraduate complete funding for their degree, from a choice of over 20 courses at the faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment at Birmingham City University (BCU).

The scholarship has already funded six young people from the region through their degrees at Birmingham City University; the first scholarship winner, Malik Sheryar Karamt, graduated in July 2018 with a first-class honours in Mechanical Engineering.

The scholarship is the flagship initiative from the Millennium Point Charitable Trust, and is fully funded by the charity, which in 2020 has invested more than £560,000 in STEM-related organisations, projects and initiatives, based in the West Midlands.

Applications are only being accepted from students in the West Midlands region, who cannot already have or are currently studying an undergraduate degree; submissions are particularly being encouraged from traditionally marginalised groups in the field of STEM, such as LGBTQ or BAME people, as well as those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

For more information, visit www.millenniumpoint.org.uk/scholarship