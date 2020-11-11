Nominate an education charity to receive a festive financial boost

Ecclesiastical Insurance is giving £120,000 to good causes as part of its annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

The specialist insurer will be giving 120 different charities an early Christmas gift of a £1,000 donation, with 10 winners announced each weekday from 7 to 22 December.

Ecclesiastical is inviting people to nominate a registered charity close to their hearts to benefit from this festive financial boost.

It’s quick and easy to nominate a charity online. Nominations are open from 9 November to 21 December and you can vote for your favourite charity at www.movementforgood.com/12days

Winners will be drawn at random – and while it’s not a popularity contest, the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected. Ecclesiastical is encouraging everyone to use their social media channels to ask people to vote for their favourite cause to give them the best possible chance of winning.

Mark Hews, Group CEO of Ecclesiastical, said: “As a commercial company with a charitable purpose, giving back is at the heart of our business. Our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign will help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference. We’re encouraging everyone to nominate a cause close to their hearts this Christmas to be in for a chance to win a festive financial boost.”

Last month, Ecclesiastical launched its latest Impact Report to celebrate some of the many good causes it has helped.