NewVIc media production students take over BT Sport

BT Sport and NewVIc have done it again producing a magazine style studio show, created by 12 NewVIc media production students on an eight-week film making course. NewVIc was lucky to be selected in 2019 when the project launched, giving local students from diverse background the chance to experience and work in a real broadcast environment and empowering them to create a TV show. Last year the project went so well, BT Sport aired the final show on BT Sport channels and their social media platforms. BT Sport have signed off the new show for 2020 after being really impressed with the programme students created which will be aired nationally later this month.

The objective of the project is to create a professional magazine style show based on lifestyle, culture and events in the sporting world. The project has given NewVIc students a once in a life-time opportunity to take full creative control of the content produced, with training and guidance provided by BT Sport staff along the way, providing students theoretical and practical experience. The annual project forms a part of BT Sport’s commitment to involve local communities that surround the channels production site at Here East in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Licia Conn, Producer for BT Sport, said: ‘The course this year definitely felt like a bigger challenge to achieve within the current pandemic. But the students that enrolled this year were so committed to the course, and gave everything they have to give, that we ended up creating a programme that was just as strong as last year, if not more so! It was a pure pleasure being part of the course, and getting to know all the students individually. I felt very lucky to be part of the Takeover team.’

Wiktoria, Level 3 Media Production student added: “What an incredible experience, eight weeks of pure fun and learning so much. Being in this environment and working on the floor of an actual studio on a professional video and shadowing staff, you don’t do that every day. Without NewVIc and BT Sport this wouldn’t have been possible and I am so grateful for this opportunity. I can take this experience with me to help me in my future career. It has also widened my thoughts about media production as I have always had a passion for it and where it could lead, I can’t talk highly enough for what this experience has meant to me.”

Maria Kelesidi, Media Teacher, Newham Sixth Form College, said: “This was an exciting opportunity for students from NewVIc to produce a 22-minute magazine-style studio show that is based on lifestyle, culture and events in the sporting world from their own perspective that represents London. A superb learning opportunity on all aspects of production. We are extremely proud of these students and what they have achieved with the project and very lucky to be working with BT Sport, giving students this experience in a real working environment for two years running.”

The student-produced show will premiere in a private event with family and friends then going live on Saturday 26 December at 6.45pm BTS2, following Live Gallagher Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors.

It will also run on ESPN in December at the following times: 27/12 8.30am, 28/12 5.30pm and 28/12 at 11pm.

NewVIc’s final show which was broadcast last year can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztCkjdYCnY0