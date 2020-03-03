News from VX International

“As Physical Educators, this sport is perfect for what we want to achieve”

Don DiGiacomo, Director of Physical Education, St Xavier’s High School, Cincinnati, Ohio

Interested in a low-cost sport that ticks all your boxes? A mixed and inclusive sport that is accessible to the disabled? A sport that increases participation and gets non-sporty children involved? A sport you can play from scratch in 10 minutes? With discounts for schools? Of course you are! Let me tell you about VX!

Only 14 years old, VX is probably the fastest-growing sport in the world. It has had a massive impact in schools across the UK and has a foothold in 26 countries. It can be played as a team, singles or doubles and has an impact like nothing you’ve ever seen!

It’s the simplest sport there is – there are no goals, no markings, no zones, no targets. Players can move anywhere and they score points by hitting an opponent with a ball (scores 1 point) or catching a ball (scores 3 points). It can be played as a team, singles or doubles but is flexible and versatile enough to meet all local conditions

It’s gender neutral at all levels in all disciplines and is an inclusive sport that is also accessible to players with a wide-range of physical and cognitive impairments. It increases participation and gets both sporty and non-sporty children involved and beginners can be playing at a fast pace in just ten minutes.

Sitting squarely in the National Curriculum and suitable for all ages and abilities VX emphasises honesty and integrity in sport. Schools use it in the curriculum, for after-school clubs and to increase participation, target specific student groups, and give students responsibility. It involves a massive amount of both aerobic and anaerobic fitness,– but the youngsters don’t realise how hard they are working. As the Director of Sport for Ripon Schools says: “VX – it’s got the lot”

Sport England should be all over this. It does everything they want

Rob Vickerman, England Rugby Sevens Captain. Sky Sports Athlete Mentor

So what is VX? The BBC World Service called it ‘the best sport you’ve never heard of!’

It's the simplest sport there is – not a derivative of any single sport but with elements of pelota, dodgeball, hockey and lacrosse. There are no goals, no markings, no zones, no targets. Players can move anywhere and they score points by hitting an opponent with a ball (scores 1 point) or catching a ball (scores 3 points). It can be played as a team, singles or doubles but is flexible and versatile enough to meet all local conditions and has an impact like nothing you've ever seen!

It’s gender neutral at all levels in all disciplines and is an inclusive sport that is also accessible to players with a wide-range of physical and cognitive impairments. It increases participation and gets both sporty and non-sporty children involved and beginners can be playing at a fast pace in just ten minutes.

VX has had a massive impact in both primary and secondary schools across the UK, is spreading rapidly across the world and already has international competition up to World Cup level!

Sitting squarely in the National Curriculum it ticks all your PE & Sport Premium boxes and is suitable for all ages and abilities, VX emphasises honesty and integrity in sport. Schools use it in many ways, both in the curriculum and for after-school. It involves a massive amount of both aerobic and anaerobic fitness,– but the youngsters don’t realise how hard they are working.

As Rachel Mackenzie Jones (Thai Boxing World Champion & Sky Sports Athlete Mentor) says: “Fantastic that I got to play my new favourite sport … VX should be compulsory on the PE curriculum.’

it was brilliant, fun to play and such a brilliant idea for inclusive, physical sport. Every school should play

Rachael Mackenzie, World Thai-Boxing Champion, Sky Sports Athlete Mentor

As Helen Mackenzie, (Director of Sport for Ripon Schools) says: ‘VX – it’s got the lot!’

