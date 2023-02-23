New Smarter Lenovo Education Solutions Inspire the Future of Learning

Lenovo has today announced the latest Lenovo Education portfolio with new hardware, software and services solutions designed to inspire and enable learning anywhere; and built to help students and teachers embrace the next-level of hybrid learning.

The latest Lenovo Education portfolio includes:

• New Windows 11 and ChromeOS laptops designed specifically for smarter education

• The new VR Classroom solution which provides immersive and customisable student experience with an extensive library of curriculum-mapped VR modules

• A new co-teaching feature in LanSchool Air which promotes educator collaboratio

• Lenovo TruScale™ Device as a Service which simplifies deployment, management and configuration of devices.

