New initiative launched to support the mental wellbeing of children in schools

Each session is designed according to The Beattie Method, a holistic approach to building resilience, nurturing self-esteem, wellbeing, learning capacity and critical thinking in a supportive creative environment. By applying The Beattie Method, AT The Bus facilitators help students feel secure and valued; find enjoyment and interest in the world around them; build positive and trusting relationships; and take pride in their own unique creations.

Teachers in both mainstream and special needs schools have welcomed the transformative art as therapy programme. AT The Bus in a BOX broadens the reach of this tried and tested practice.

The need for youth mental health support — already acute before the Covid-19 pandemic — intensified during lockdown, as many young people were deprived of routines, education and relationships with peers and teachers. When leading charity YoungMinds surveyed 2036 young people with a history of mental health needs in June-July 2020, results were conclusive:

  • 80% agreed that the pandemic had made their mental health worse
  • 87% agreed they had felt lonely or isolated during the lockdown
  • 31% said they had not been able to access the help they needed

AT The Bus in a BOX can be delivered flexibly and with short notice to schools in need in London and Oxfordshire.

For further information, or to find out how to contribute to AT The Bus or AT The Bus in a BOX, visit: www.atthebus.org.uk

