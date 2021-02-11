New freedom to ‘Buy British’ in post-Brexit procurement

The UK’s exit from the EU brings freedoms around contract spend on goods, services and works contracts. A key change is that you can now limit suppliers in certain tenders and be free to ‘ Buy British ’ only.

Which tenders does this apply to?

This change applies to ‘below threshold’ tenders, which are goods/services valued under £189,330 or works valued under £4,733,252.



You can now limit suppliers by location and type

Suppliers from a particular location – this may be UK wide or more local county-specific (metropolitan or non-metropolitan) to support domestic supply or tackle economic inequality and support local recruitment. Be aware that you cannot limit for a nation of the UK (i.e., England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland). This does not apply in certain circumstances in Northern Ireland and you will need to seek advice on this.

Suppliers of a particular type – in addition to/or instead of location you can also specify that Medium sized Enterprise (SME) or Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprises (VCSEs) suppliers are sought.



What this means for you

This is an opportunity for contracts to be targeted UK-wide or more locally to help the economy in your region. Value for money should still be sought and demonstrated.

You will need to review your internal policies so that you can benefit from this new freedom. We are on hand to support you on reviewing internal policies.

For free support on managing your contracts, access to readymade contracts and being compliant, contact Education Buying’s Category Specialist, Ben McGirr ben.mcgirr@2buy2.com.



Useful links

Join Education Buying’s free webinar on 26 February, 10am for invaluable information on how procurement has changed after Brexit. Go to their events page to book educationbuying.com/events.

Internal policies and procedures still take precedence and may need updating before using this new freedom. In readiness, you should review your policies to ensure compliance with the guidance.

Find a Tender service replaces the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) other than for existing/ongoing tenders which continue to use OJEU.