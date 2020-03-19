National Literacy Trust launches new online zone for parents to engage children and support learning at home as schools close

In response to school closures across the UK, the National Literacy Trust has today launched a free comprehensive online zone for parents seeking ideas and guidance for activities that will engage their children at home, whilst also benefiting their reading, writing and language development.

Family Zone [literacyfamilyzone.org.uk] is a one-stop shop for families. Drawing on the charity’s expertise and incredible partnerships with teachers, authors, publishers, educational organisations and corporates, Family Zone will bring together some of the UK’s most exciting literacy resources and activities in one place.

Families can access engaging reading and writing activities, book lists, videos, audiobooks, apps, competitions and reading challenges, curated for early years to early teens. New activities and resources will be added regularly, as the charity develops innovate partnerships and features over the coming weeks and months.

Resources and activities for families to enjoy together at home include:

Simple and fun Small Talk videos to help parents chat, play and read with their young child

Top tips for enjoying audiobooks as a family

as a family A guide to building a reading den at home

at home A Reading Miles Global Challenge to encourage children to read around the world

to encourage children to read around the world Activity sheets based on popular children’s books, including Where’s Wally?, as well as playful learning activities featuring much-loved CBeebies characters

based on popular children’s books, including Where’s Wally?, as well as playful learning activities featuring much-loved characters Exciting author videos, including live stories with author Steve Antony, draw-along sessions with illustrator Rob Biddulph and poetry workshops with Sarah Crossan

Jonathan Douglas, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust, said: “During these unprecedented times, we want to ensure that every parent across the UK has access to a wide range of exciting activities that will engage their children at home, whilst also supporting their literacy development. From live story time with incredible children’s authors to building your very own reading den at home – our Family Zone has something for everyone.”

Over the coming weeks and months, the charity will be developing and publishing new and innovative content on Family Zone that will keep families engaged and motivated to learn and share stories together.

literacyfamilyzone.org.uk