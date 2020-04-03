MyTutor launches free online school for GCSE students

The closure of schools as a result of preventative measures following the outbreak of coronavirus has affected thousands of children across the UK, and many students and parents have been worried about the uncertainty this will bring to pupils’ education. Today, Ofqual – the exams regulator – has released details of the standardised assessment process which will take their place. Schools and colleges will be asked to provide both a centre grade in each subject for each student and a rank order of pupils within each grade. If pupils are not happy with the result predicted for them, they can of course sit the exam in the autumn or next summer. Therefore, the necessity for vigilant education still remains.

MyTutor – the UK’s leading online tutoring service – in a bid to support those working diligently on their studies at home, have launched a new, free Online School which is packed with help for GCSE students. The platform offers daily live group tutorials on key GCSE topics and new resources are added every day. Pre-recorded videos focussing on popular topics are also uploaded to MyTutor’s YouTube channel regularly, across a wide range of subjects, but are currently centred around the core subjects: Maths, the three Sciences and English.

Now more than ever it is essential to provide access to crucial resources for students looking to continue their education from home. While schools are shut and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, this platform will remain free to help students and support schools in their efforts to present the GCSE curriculums at home.

James Grant – Co-founder of MyTutor – discusses the need for private firms such as MyTutor to help support the public sector during this time:

“Pupils working in isolation from home because of containment measures could face learning challenges at a critical period. Fortunately, online platforms can be accessed in a convenient and hygienic way across the UK. MyTutor are incredibly pleased to launch this new service for GCSE students, which we believe will be a vital resource for those looking to continue their studies from home.

“MyTutor has advocated the use of EdTech in the classroom for a long time, and now we have the chance to assist schools, teachers and pupils as they work from home. We want to ensure we support all children with their continued learning during this tricky time and so are delighted to be able to provide this valuable and easily-accessible platform for free.”