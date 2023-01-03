Millennium Point Charitable Trust announces £3.25M in STEM support for 2022

The Millennium Point Trust has announced it has given over £3.25m in STEM support to organisations across the West Midlands over the last 12 months.

Commercial activity that takes place in the Millennium Point building feeds back into the Millennium Point Charitable Trust. This enables the charity to donate to, invest in, and facilitate STEM-related projects, events and initiatives in the West Midlands. This has included over £360,000 in STEM grants to schools, not-for-profits and charities in Greater Birmingham and the Wider West Midlands.

In addition, the trust funds £16,650 in STEM degree scholarships annually, in partnership with Birmingham City University. The 2023 Scholarship programme launches on January 9th next year.

Abbie Vlahakis, CEO of Millennium Point (pictured above with Hatem Kesseir from Yardley in Birmingham who won the 2022 Scholarship) said: “Promoting STEM education across the region is what we do – increasing the opportunities for the next generation via some of the most exciting career paths available.

“As a meeting and events space, it’s fantastic to have had such a busy year of activity, including hosting Luke Jerram’s Gaia in February, Kenya House for The Commonwealth Games in August, St Basils Big Sleepout, and an amazing SciSport Show.”

Opened in 2001, Millennium Point is a landmark public building in the Eastside of Birmingham city centre. Inside, it is home to 17 versatile event spaces including a 354-capacity auditorium, meeting rooms and offices, and tenants, including ThinkTank and Birmingham City University (BCU).