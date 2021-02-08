Maths expert Jemma Sherwood joins Ormiston Academies Trust

Jemma Sherwood has been appointed Senior Lead Practitioner for Mathematics at Ormiston Academies Trust, a brand-new role that will see her head up the team of regional lead practitioners and develop the Mathematics curriculum across the academies.

An established figure in the education landscape and former Head of Mathematics, Jemma is a published author, and has been writing and reviewing content for education publishers for a number of years, including for TES and Teach Secondary. She’s also worked on textbooks, revision workbooks and teacher guides, as well as guest starring on well-known podcast Mr Barton Maths.

Ms Sherwood is a PD Lead for the National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics (NCETM) and has sat on an Ofsted working party for mathematics inspection. She was awarded with a Silver Pearson Teaching Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School, and has spoken at a number of national conferences, including MathsConf and ResearchED.

She was drawn to the Senior Lead Practitioner role at Ormiston Academies Trust by the opportunity to bring her teaching skills and creativity to the table whilst also supporting other teachers, all of which she already has had a lot of experience in.

Ms Sherwood joins alongside David Didau, successful author and English expert, who has taken up the role of Senior Lead Practitioner for English at Ormiston Academies Trust.

Ms Sherwood said: “I am extremely pleased to have taken up this new role at Ormiston Academies Trust, which combines my love of teaching with the opportunity to develop and create a curriculum that will help students to enjoy mathematics as much as I do. I really admire the Trust’s approach to ensuring every child can excel. I’m excited to learn more about their methods and hope I can make a valuable contribution.”

Tuesday Humby, Ormiston Academies Trust’s National Director of Teaching and Training, said: “Jemma brings with her an absolute wealth of experience to the role, as well as an unrivalled enthusiasm for mathematics and the doors it can open for everyone. We are all really pleased to have her on board and looking forward to seeing her passion and ingenuity inspire our students.”