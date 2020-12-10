MANCHESTER-BASED POWRPOD TAKES CHARGE

Manchester ad tech business, Branded Media, has developed a brainy new solution to one of modern life’s biggest problems: ‘low battery anxiety’.

PowrPod charging stations have been delivered to over 30 colleges and universities throughout the UK, keeping students connected. Pods are also in place at Manchester United. The University of Reading, where PowrPods are sponsored by Coca-Cola Freestyle, have proved a huge success with sponsored brands and students. PowrPods can be stationed in a variety of public spaces such as restaurants, visitor centres, airport lounges, salons, gyms, shops, stadiums, colleges, and cinemas.

These stations work in conjunction with the PowrApp app, which is designed to help the hospitality industry get back on its feet. The app directs consumers to their nearest local PowrPod charging station and promotes vendor special offers. In this way, PowrPod charging stations deliver safe increased footfall and additional revenue streams, which are key to the survival of businesses in a Covid-19 world.

Lauren Jade Adams, Founder of PowrPod, said that: “Everyone is suffering now due to the dire economic consequences of the global pandemic. Our charging solutions provide an essential service for people on the go and helps increase footfall into businesses in a safe and controlled manner and generates a much-needed new revenue stream for the vendor.”

Each PowrPod is a custom-made, high-tech table that is supplied with a range of comfortable seating, super-fast Qi wireless charging pads and charging cables, a touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser and an 18.5” LED digital advertising screen.

info@powrpod.co.uk