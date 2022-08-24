Major hires at IMP Software, as Multi-Academy Trust CFO joins the ranks as MAT Product Specialist

Education company IMP Software, specialists in budgeting, forecasting and reporting software for multi-academy trusts (MATs), has made a number of key appointments as it reports a 100% increase in customer growth in 12 months. IMP, which is based in Exeter and Peterborough but operates as a virtual team nationwide, has boosted its headcount by 60% to support its work with 198 MATs and 1,750 schools.

The latest key addition is Warren Porter (pictured), who joins the company as MAT Product Specialist. Warren was previously Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Nottinghamshire-based Esteem Multi-Academy Trust. A qualified accountant, he has also worked as a Management Accountant at the Transform Trust and Finance Consultant at SAAF Education, a leading provider of business support services in education. Warren will utilise his vast MAT experience to help shape the IMP roadmap whilst also providing support to the product and sales teams within IMP.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to join IMP Software and am looking forward to supporting the next phase of its growth,” Warren said. “As a former MAT Finance Director, and a qualified accountant, this is the perfect role for me as I have always had a keen interest in systems and software. Having previously been an IMP customer I have never used another piece of software that has delivered so much value to the sector. It transformed finance within my trust overnight. The support and implementation team was the best support from a provider, software and non-software, I have experienced as a customer. I am proud to be part of a company that has had such a significant impact across the sector.”

Warren’s arrival is the 16th appointment made by IMP Software in the last year, with other roles spanning development, implementation, support, marketing and sales, and he explained the IMP ethos that also attracted him to the role. “Having got to know them as a customer, they understand MATs completely, but every cog in the machine works extremely well, every function supports the business extremely well, all at a high level of competency,” he said. “I wanted to be able to work with an elite group of people in this space. They value their staff – and that gives you every opportunity to succeed. I want to be a person who is critical to IMP and making significant impact in various areas of the business, and whose ideas help to define the product and bring new products to market.”

Will Jordan, Co-Founder of IMP Software, added: “We are delighted to welcome Warren, and all our new arrivals, in what has been a hugely successful year for the company. We position ourselves as the experts in MAT finance and our customers look to us to provide guidance on key sector issues, so we need credible and expert people to ensure that we are able to provide the best possible advice, whilst also ensuring that our solutions keep offering significant value as the sector goalposts change. The political direction of travel, following the recently-published Schools White Paper, is for MATs to grow in size and IMP is the only system that naturally supports MAT finance teams with this challenge. In anticipation of consistent future growth, as a business we are always recruiting so the door is always open for proactive approaches from individuals who have relevant expertise, are passionate, and have a deep commitment to customer service. We are very aware that our ability to both attract and retain the very best people will be tightly linked to our continued success.”