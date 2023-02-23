Long-lasting, sustainable flooring

City of London Academy Shoreditch Park forms a part of The Britannia Project, a project to regenerate a thriving London community with new facilities and amenities, including new housing, a new school and community leisure facilities. Built to cater for the anticipated expanding population, the new development forms a harmonious addition to the existing neighbourhood with new, highquality public spaces.

The new secondary school for 900 local students plus a 200 student sixth form school had complex underground constraints to take into consideration in the design process, a challenge which informed every part of the building, including the choice of flooring and its installation in the school sports hall. Planned Crossrail tunnels beneath the building meant the sports floor had to be able to cope with a much larger amount of structural movement than what would be considered normal for a building of this kind. Junckers’ technical department worked closely with the architect exploring a number of options to finally help them arrive at a solution which could accommodate an unusually large amount of structural movement and at the same time retain the sprung quality of the floor for sports and other activities.

Junckers Approved Contractor V.A. Hutchison fitted Junckers 22mm solid Ash Champion over New Era battens with 125mm insulation between battens. Line markings for four badminton courts as well as basketball, netball and handball courts ensure the sports hall will serve the school and the wider community as a hub for multiple events and activities. The floor is area elastic and fully complies with EN 14904 class A4, a high-performance sprung floor which will serve the school and community for decades to come. A 22mm Junckers sports floor can be sanded and refinished up to ten times without losing performance, and with regular sandings in 12- year intervals, a lifespan of 60+ years as set out by the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge can easily be achieved. Funding for schools issued by the Department for Education is now dependent on fulfilling strict sustainability criteria. Junckers has independently verified certification to show its flooring fulfils these criteria, In addition to the sports hall, Junckers flooring was specified for the school’s main hall, which is used for drama and other activities. The original specification was for a vinyl floor, but as a more sustainable solution, Junckers’ 22mm Nordic Oak in the Classic grade was selected. V. A. Hutchison Flooring installed the oak floor on New Era battens with 125mm insulation, including an area of 91 m2 of extra battens for support in the main hall.

Junckers 45-49 Leather Lane, London EC1N 7TJ

01376 534 700

sales@junckers.co.uk

www.junckers.co.uk/healthcheck

@junckersfloors