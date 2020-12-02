Literacy charity UK Reads to reach over 3000 children with free books in time for Christmas

Literacy charity UK Reads is set to provide 3000 books to children and young people who do not own a book of their own at home in time for Christmas.

One month since it launched, the World Literacy Foundation’s (WLF) UK initiative has received an overwhelming response from charity partners and community organisations, demonstrating the serious need for children living in deprivation to increase access to fun and engaging books and literacy support.

Head of UK and EU for WLF Caroline Burkie said, “Every child, no matter their circumstances should have a book of their own at home so that they can experience the joy of reading and reach their full potential. When a child struggles with reading it impacts upon every aspect of their life and they do not have the same life opportunities as their literate peers. 380,000 children do not own a book at home and this Christmas, children living in poverty who were struggling with literacy before Covid-19 hit, will be experiencing the devastating effects of a widened literacy learning gap. Having the opportunity to read books at home alone and with their family is essential to support their development, wellbeing and future.”

Working closely with a network of community groups, charity partners and UK Reads Ambassadors, high quality second hand books donated by Awesome Books are distributed to the UK’s most deprived areas and most in need children and young people.

Sannah Maan, Chief Giving Officer at Awesome Books said, “Donating books and empowering people through literacy one of our core values so we are delighted to see books going to children who need them most, especially this Christmas”.

Ms Burkie continued, “We are extremely grateful for the awareness that Marcus Rashford has raised about the urgent need to support children and young people struggling with literacy and the world that books can open to them if given the right resources. It is so important for young people to have positive role models and stories to relate to especially during such uncertain times. Book deliveries are being made across the country to emergency baby support groups, food banks and schools, all within the UK’s most deprived areas and it is only possible due to the donations people give.”

The charity’s Christmas Appeal, ‘Give the gift of literacy’ is raising money to provide books and literacy support to the 380,000 children who are at risk of losing out on the most formative years of their lives with fun and engaging books. Donations can be made at ukreads.org/christmas-appeal-2020.