Leading EdTech companies join forces to create free online teaching masterclass

ClickView partners with Makematic, Adobe, iCivics and Participate to deliver much needed Teaching Online Masterclass (TOM), a free video course for educators full of practical strategies for online teaching

As schools and colleges settle into the ‘new normal’ and return to classroom-based teaching for the first time in nearly six months, the impact of closures due to COVID-19 has highlighted the undeniable importance of digital and blended learning.

Educators across the UK have had to adapt quickly and in many cases without training to teach remotely and deliver lessons online. With increased concerns about the potential for local lockdowns and the need to revert to remote teaching without much warning, the masterclass couldn’t be better timed.

Responding to the pressures felt by teachers across the globe, leading EdTech companies have joined forces to create a free online teaching masterclass, TOM.

Introducing Teaching Online Masterclass (TOM)

The world-leading video content resource for primary schools, secondary schools and further education settings, ClickView, has partnered with Makematic, Adobe and iCivics, to name a few of the EdTech companies involved, to launch a new online masterclass series, TOM.

TOM is a free online professional development resource for teachers making the leap into online learning. The move to remote and blended learning has been accelerated worldwide during the COVID19 pandemic. This engaging, self-paced video series provides teachers grappling with change, practical approaches, and strategies for online teaching.

The ‘new normal’ is likely to include a more blended approach to teaching and learning at all levels; with ongoing uncertainty around local lockdowns and the evident need for education to play catch up with the digital world of today.

Teaching online is about more than just the technology. Of course, it is important to know your Teams from Zooms from your Google Classrooms, but the way lessons are planned, classrooms are managed and engaging with students is different online too.

Created for educators by educators, discover useful strategies for online learning and hear from experienced teachers, academics and industry professionals who share their expertise and insights in more than 50 bite sized videos, which focus on pedagogy.

TOM aims to equip educators with the confidence and skills they need to teach successfully online, including practical, actionable strategies that can be implemented straight away.

ClickView CEO, Edward Filetti, explains:

“2020 has seen educators have to adapt to an entirely new way of planning, teaching, assessing, and resourcing, in addition to ensuring the wellbeing of their students without a physical presence. They’ve been expected to become masters of digital teaching and learning tools overnight, regardless of their experience, budget or the digital resources already at their disposal. The Teaching Online Masterclass gives teachers everything they need to deliver engaging, proven outcomes with their students, and we’re providing it 100% free.”

Tara Walsh, Director of Engagement, and Innovation, Makematic said:

“TOM is a series that has been created with K-12 educators in mind. It focuses on online pedagogy over technology and really takes into account what the research tells us works in this space. The contributors were carefully chosen because of their expertise in the K-12 education space, as practitioners or professionals who really know what it takes to be a super online educator. More than ever educators are crying out for resources such as this, and that’s why it’s such an exciting project to be involved in.”

The Masterclass series itself is organised into six categories:

1. Online is different: Looks at the key differences between teaching online and in a face-to-face environment, with plenty of tips and tools for successful online teaching.

2. Designing online learning experiences: Explores the elements of effective and inclusive online learning, how to prepare students and how best to approach feedback and assessment.

3. Pedagogical strategies: Looks at cognitive, behavioural, emotional and social pedagogy tips, strategies, and activities for reimagining classes online.

4. Technology as a tool: Advice for choosing the right technology, multimedia, and online education resources, how to facilitate live classes and also make instructional videos.

5. Community building: Explores how to develop a community of practice and professional learning network, plus ways to facilitate partnerships with parents and caregivers.

6. Digital well-being: Looks at the best ways for educators and students to find balance when using technology more often.

The online masterclass contributors are from different parts of the world, meaning unique content with multicultural perspectives, which provides insights into how countries abroad have approached online learning.

Scott Hayden, Digital Innovation Specialist & Lecturer, Basingstoke College of Technology (DfE EdTech Demonstrator college) and one of the UK contributors to the site commented:

“The TOM series gives authentic, genuine, and empathetic support to teachers making their first attempt at what is a daunting task. The on-demand pick ‘n mix approach makes teachers able to select bespoke support easily, as and when they need it, for FREE.”

To find out more about what to expert from TOM, meet the contributors and browse online videos, visit: www.clickview.co.uk/teaching-online-masterclass