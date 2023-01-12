Last call to sign up your school’s star readers to the National Reading Champions Quiz

The National Reading Champions Quiz from the National Literacy Trust is back for its third consecutive year, thanks to generous funding from the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS).

There are still a limited number of spaces available before the closing deadline on 31 January. The Reading Quiz is the only national reading quiz which is entirely dedicated to knowledge of fiction books, meaning that schools can celebrate their star readers, while also championing the benefits of reading, learning and working as a team to the wider school.

The Reading Quiz is an inclusive event open to all schools across the UK. It costs £20 to enter a team (of up to four members) and pupils must be aged 10 – 14 years. Each school can enter a maximum of two teams. Out of the 500 spots available there are only limited places left, so don’t let your school miss out – sign up today.

Regional heats will take place across the spring and will be led once again by fun and engaging quizmaster ‘Mr Dilly’, providing an entertaining as well as educational experience for teams taking part.

The winners from the heats will meet in central London for the Grand Final on 6 June, where teams can experience the excitement of competing live and enjoy special guest appearances from renowned authors.

Henrietta Roberts, Senior Project Manager at the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are so excited to be able to run the National Reading Champions Quiz for the third time. This is a chance for schools to put their best readers in the spotlight, the same as they might do for sports stars or art whizzes. Taking part in this quiz can help children feel a sense of pride, self-fulfilment and confirmation that their literary knowledge is important and enriching. It’s also just such a fun event, you don’t want to miss out.

“Furthermore, preparing for the quiz by learning collaboratively with other pupils, school librarians and teachers can help pupils to gain confidence and enjoy working in a team. We hope that by entering teams in the quiz, schools can inspire their other students to visit the school library and get into reading for pleasure.”

Barbara Hayes, Deputy Chief Executive at the ALCS, said: “We are delighted once again to be partnering with the National Literacy Trust to put on this fantastic reading quiz. It’s a brilliant opportunity for enthusiastic readers to be proud of their fiction book knowledge but also to learn about what it takes to be an author and how the publishing and copyright industry works. We look forward to welcoming every team to this year’s National Reading Champions Quiz.”

A representative from last year’s winning school said:

“We are really thrilled to have won the 2022 quiz. Thank you to everyone involved in organising the event – we all had a fantastic day at the final and are looking forward to entering again in 2023!”

Find out more and register for the quiz here: literacytrust.org.uk/reading-quiz