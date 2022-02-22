Join us at the Schools & Academies Show in April!

16 hours ago News 858 Views

We’re proud to be an official partner of the Schools & Academies Show London, taking place on 27th April 2022 at the ExCeL, London. We would like to invite all of our members to attend the show for free with a complimentary pass:

Register today for access to 30+ hours of CPD accredited seminar content from over 50 of the most talented voices in the education sector.

Every year, the Schools and Academies Show London attracts over 3,000 attendees from Academies, MATs, Schools, Local Authorities, Central Government and the wider education sector.

Don’t miss out on 8 hours of peer to peer networking and access to meet with over 140 leading education suppliers showcasing revolutionary products & services for the sector.

Register for free today:  https://hubs.la/Q014t6nk0

Check Also

Schools and Academies Show returns to London for first time in 2 years

The UK’s largest education policy event returns to London to deliver an unforgettable face-to-face experience …

© Copyright 2022, Education Today Magazine.
Datateam Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY