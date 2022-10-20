Join the 1000+ Schools and 100+ Trusts that rely on SCR Tracker.

SCR Tracker is an award-winning online Single Central Record tracker which was designed by school staff for school staff. It can save valuable time by tracking expiry dates, carrying out DBS checks and ensuring you are fully compliant and up to date with the latest safeguarding guidelines. Not only that but 100% of schools have passed their Ofsted and ISI Inspections since subscribing.

The system is simple & easy to use with a customisable user-friendly dashboard which allows you to customise reports and get automatic notifications and updates. The system ensures it’s fully in line with KCSiE requirements, meaning you don’t have to manually keep records up to date to ensure you adhere to the latest guidelines.

KCSiE 2022 recommends online searches as part of schools’ due diligence during their safer recruitment process and you can now run these online checks directly through the app thanks to their partnership with Verifile.

This new feature is now offered in addition to the Enhanced DBS service and includes media, internet and social media checks; meaning you can now have complete peace of mind when hiring potential employees that you can run all online searches directly through SCR Tracker.

Right now, you can get your first 3 months free with any subscription, giving you plenty of time to get set up – click here for more information.