Jangro introduces new deep cleaning resources

Two new resources are now available to help ensure shared spaces, such as education and catering establishments, are cleaned effectively. Jangro, the UK & Ireland’s largest network of independent janitorial and cleaning distributors, has launched a ‘Deep Clean Product Guide for Education’ and extended its range of training Task Cards, to include one exclusively focussed on ‘Deep Cleaning’.

The ‘Deep Clean Product Guide for Education’ contains useful information to help nurseries, schools, and colleges, select the best products to prevent the spread of infection, such as the Jangronauts hand soap and dispensers, a fun range designed especially for children. As well as advising on best hand washing and sanitising techniques, it also helps to identify common germ hotspots within educational facilities.

This handy guide also includes antiviral disinfectants and surface cleaners, disposable wipes, and floor care products as well as solutions and procedures required to clean a potential virus outbreak. There are also instructions on how to clean and disinfect a fogging machine.

The ‘Deep Clean Product Guide for Education’ can be downloaded for free at www.jangro.net and the Deep Cleaning Task Card is available at www.jangrolms.net.