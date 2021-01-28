Independent testing proves nano product’s surface protection efficacy

Independent testing has proved Cicada Antimicrobial Surface Protection, powered by Liquid Guard® Technology to be successful against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

Independent laboratory tests had already proved the efficacy of Liquid Guard® against TGEV coronavirus and a host of other bacterial and viral infections including Influenza A, E.coli, MRSA, Streptococcus and Staphylococcus. Further independent tests have now confirmed the product’s anti-viral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2.

The product is a permanent bond, long-term antimicrobial, nano coating that is leading to the establishment of a new best-practice in reducing microbial transmission, continuously self-disinfecting for twelve months or more.

Noel Parkinson, Director, Cicada Antimicrobial Surface Protection says:

“Whilst already proven effective against other enveloped viruses, we are pleased to announce that independent laboratory testing shows Liquid Guard® has proven antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2.

“The coating forms a permanently bonded nano-scale layer of glass over solid surfaces such as; handrails, desks, door handles and push plates, and equipment, etc. The surfaces are easier to clean as it repels liquid and dirt and, provides a protective antimicrobial layer which constantly kills viruses, bacteria, moulds and fungi that come into contact with it.

“Treated surfaces reduce the transfer of transient microbes via hand-surface-hand contact, thereby reducing the spread of infections, between families, colleagues and students.

“Alongside vaccines, improved hygiene and social distancing, treatments such as Cicada Antimicrobial Surface Protection will help retail outlets, offices, call centres, schools and Universities, plus a variety of other sectors with high-touch surfaces to reduce the spread of infection.”

For further information, visit www.cicada.pro