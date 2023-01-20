Improve SATs outcomes with an online reading development programme

Are you worried your pupils don’t have the reading speed, comprehension skills, and vocabulary knowledge to complete the Reading SATs paper?

You’re not alone if you do. Many of our customers approached us for this exact reason. They’ve implemented Reading Plus as their online reading development programme to help pupils build essential silent reading skills, accelerate their reading growth, and increase their confidence as readers.

Here’s how Reading Plus helped Y6 pupils Alec and Sara

Alec is a slow reader, and because of this, he struggles with his stamina. He lacks motivation and doesn’t find reading enjoyable. His slow pace and poor stamina mean he will unlikely finish the SATs paper.

Sara is an inefficient reader. She gets frustrated while reading as she exhausts her working memory through visual navigation and word decoding. She has little remaining brain space to devote to higher-order thinking skills – skills required to comprehend and draw the inferences needed for the SATs paper.

How does Reading Plus support fluency and inefficient reading?

Reading Plus provides a comprehensive reading assessment that measures reading comprehension, fluency, vocabulary, and motivation. The programme is intuitive and adapts to the specific needs of individuals.

Pupils who need to develop their reading fluency will typically see text presented using the patented Reading Plus Guided Window system.

As a scaffold, the Guided Window provides a visual focus that helps pupils maintain their place as they navigate their eyes across lines of text at a bespoke speed. This is similar to using a finger or index card to guide the eyes. This format encourages focused attention and the sequential intake of text.

With this practice, pupils overcome non-fluent reading behaviours often seen in emergent readers, such as habitual re-reading and decoding words they already know. The scaffold changes how pupils approach the text while gradually and effectively improving fluency and stamina. Pupils can then focus their efforts on comprehension and gaining knowledge rather than on the mechanics of reading. The Guided Window makes reading productive, and this, in turn, makes reading more enjoyable.

What is the impact on SATs?

Through Reading Plus, Alec and Sara become more fluent readers. This allows them to focus more deeply on comprehension, read increasingly complex texts, and become more confident and engaged. When they come to sit their SATs papers, they will have more confidence to comprehend, draw inferences, and complete the paper.

Hear from our customers how Reading Plus has impacted their SATs outcomes

Verity Lee, Assistant Headteacher at Sunnyside Spencer Academy in Nottingham, shared: “I just wanted to thank you for all your support with Reading Plus this year. Our wonderful Year 6 team did incredibly and achieved 93% EXS and 43% GD, an increase from 63% EXS and 13% GD. They tackled the SATs paper with ease and with excellent stamina.”

Bernadette Chernenko, English Leader at St Joseph’s, Castleford, said: “Have you ever asked yourself how can I improve fluency in reading for a group of Key Stage 2 children? It can appear to be a hard nut to crack. There are so many things to consider – what will be an engaging strategy? How can I allocate time to this? How can I see the impact of this and make the pupils feel successful? Reading Plus has answered all of these questions for me. It has proved an invaluable companion to the children in my class and an indispensable teaching tool in my journey towards the Year 6 SATs this year.”

A straight-forward implementation

Our dedicated Partner Plus support team will help to implement the programme in your school and provide tailored ongoing staff support, training, and advice – all for free as part of your licence. We recommend using Reading Plus in school three times per week for 30 minutes. Your pupils can also access Reading Plus from home as it is compatible with most devices.

Try before you buy

To see the impact of Reading Plus on your pupils, try a free four-week pilot at no cost or obligation today. On average, the expected increase in reading speed per pupil is over 20 words per minute during a four-week pilot.

www.readingsolutionsuk.com

info@readingsolutionsuk.com

0191 389 6078