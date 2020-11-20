Impington International College launches Film and Media scholarship in partnership with Cambridge TV

Impington International College, a non-selective state sixth form in Cambridge, has launched a new Film and Media Scholarship for students from September 2021. Offered in partnership with Cambridge TV, students will have the unmissable opportunity to learn and get practical experience from a range of industry experts while they gain a highly-regarded international education through the International Baccalaureate (IB).

Alongside their studies and through the new Scholarship, students will work on a wide range of creative projects in response to client commissions and develop key technical skills, whilst using the newly-opened TV studio space on site at the College, designed specifically with the Scholarship in mind. The Scholarship programme will challenge students and stretch their problem-solving, critical thinking, technical understanding and professional practice skills.

Bob Coates, Director, Cambridge TV, said: “Cambridge TV is delighted to be working in partnership with Impington International College to create a unique scholarship programme which delivers both academic and practical skills. Students will work on real projects, learn alongside industry professionals and build a portfolio of broadcast quality video output second to none.”

Accessible to all students, the Scholarship is designed to complement the IB Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) on offer at the College. Impington International College has been offering the IB for 30 years and was recently crowned the UK’s top non-selective provider of the IB by the Sunday Times Parent Power list 2020.

Jo Sale, Vice Principal, Impington International College, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cambridge TV for our new Film and Media Scholarship, which will give our students such an incredible opportunity to gain first-hand experience and insider knowledge in order to grow their passions and understanding of film, media and production; giving them the very best chance at achieving their dreams. We are excited that students will also benefit from the new on-site TV studio, which will stimulate our students’ creativity and allow them to refine their skills while working and studying independently so that they are ready to progress to their chosen career.”

The new Film and Media Scholarship is available alongside the College’s other well-established Scholarships, including: The Performance School and a number of Sports Scholarships in partnership with a range of professional teams. If you’re interested in finding out more about post-16 options at Impington International College, you can book a 1:1 meeting with a senior member of staff to ask any questions that you may have. To do so, please get in touch via: international@ivc.tmet.org.uk.