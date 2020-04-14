How to revolutionise the way your schools shares information and learning

“Hackney eSchools makes it easy. It’s so simple to arrange and upload content; it’s a breath of fresh air. The customer service is outstanding and we would recommend them for users at any level” Kate Apostolov, Assistant Headteacher, Jubilee School”

Hackney Learning Trust has teamed up with online experts eSchools and is proud to be working with schools in Hackney and its surrounding boroughs to help improve efficiency and reduce costs with our easy-to-use online solution.

Hackney eSchools combines your school website, email & text messaging to parents, learning platform (VLE) and additional useful features, such as Parent’s evening booking system & mobile phone app, into one easy-to-use system.

By reducing the amount of suppliers your school uses, Hackney eSchools helps improve efficiency, saving both time and money. With a series of package options available we’re sure to have the solution to meet your school’s needs.

The Hackney eSchools all-in-one solution is available for both Primary and Secondary schools.

Key features:

School websites – bespoke designs and easy-to-use editor

Parent’s evening booking system

Mobile phone app – email and text messaging to parents

Office 365 integration – access your Office 365 email within your Hackney eSchools platform

MIS integration – syncs between your MIS and Hackney eSchools keeps everything up-to date and your information at your fingertips.

For further information and to book your free no obligation online demonstration, please visit us at www.hackneyservicesforschools.co.uk/eschools or call 0208 820 7019.