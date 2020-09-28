How to Kickstart Your Spanish Learning

If you’ve found your way to this page, you’ve probably had “learn Spanish” near the top of your To-Do list for some time, but never quite got around to starting. You don’t have enough time, you told yourself. How do you start, you question? Well, there is never a better time than now, and the good news is learning Spanish does not have to be a chore.

In the post below, you can get your Spanish journey off to the best start by understanding the basics of being prepared. In fact, the advice below is excellent for any new language you want to learn.

Having said that, sometimes having a proper learning structure can help. taking lessons, meeting deadlines, and most importantly having someone who knows what they are doing, can propel your learning further. That’s why it’s never a bad idea to seek out professional lessons when learning to speak Spanish. Although, whether you are taking lessons or not, the following information will be helpful.

Consistency is Key

Like in any form of learning, practice makes perfect. Sure, it’s a cliché but it is true. You can’t hide from the fact that to get good at Spanish you will need practice, which takes time. If you study on a Monday then take the rest of the week off, chances are you will never master a new language. Instead, you need to approach Spanish as a hobby.

Learning a language should be fun, after-all, you are doing this for yourself. Incremental steps are the key to success, so daily practice is an excellent way to develop your skills. It can be 30 minutes or 2 hours, depending on how fast you want to learn, but just make sure you can regularly study and practice.

Take Lessons/Find a Tutor

As mentioned, lessons are perhaps the best way to ensure you are constantly on the right learning track. Finding a tutor online, or in your location, or finding a lesson plan can provide a fantastic base for your learning. Lessons won’t guarantee success because the results will still be on you, but having a tutor will ensure your learning is focused and you are studying the correct points.

Participate in Language Exchanges

If you have a smartphone or computer, you have access to the entire world. These days, if you want to speak for a native Spanish speaker, you just need to find the right venue online. Language exchanges are where you talk for 30 minutes in Spanish and then 30 minutes in English (or another language).

The idea of the exchange is that one party can practice their Spanish while the other practices English. Finding language exchanges online is easy, but if you prefer a personal touch you may like to do them in person. Some cities have communities that engage in language exchange meetups, so it’s worth checking your local social media for any events near you.

Listen to Spanish Podcast or Watch TV Shows in Spanish

Adults often complain it is harder for them to learn than younger people. This is mostly untrue and what adults lack is time, not learning capabilities. However, many adults will choose to binge TV shows every night instead of studying. So, why not combine the two?

Listening to media in Spanish is an excellent way to become more familiar with the language and how to understand it. You will be amazed by how you retain information without really trying to properly study. Sometimes, just listening can provide big gains in language acquisition.