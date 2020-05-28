How Hackney Learning Trust can support you during these challenging times?

Our Services for Schools brochure is available for you to browse to see what you need during these difficult times. Full of exciting educational and business products and services, and catch up programmes to support primary and secondary schools, academies, MATs and colleges. We are bound to have something that can help you plan for this current environment and future requirements.

At Hackney Learning Trust we are entirely focused on improving the life chances of children and learners, keeping their welfare and achievement at the centre of everything we do. We take pride in the fact that Hackney remains one of the highest performing local authorities in the country and our commitment to providing quality education is clear from results in our own borough where at present 95% of our pupils attend a good or outstanding school.

Our approaches are pedagogically sound and our key priorities are to develop services that make a measurable and sustainable difference. We are an education services supplier that has proven ability to deliver what schools want.

Our staff have extensive experience of working in schools – many are former teachers or headteachers – and have a truly collaborative approach with the long term best interests of your school and your earners are at its heart.

Our expertise lies in the following areas:

Our pricing structures are totally transparent with no hidden extras. We will never recommend something you do not need. We are here to help and advise you during these challenging times

Wherever you are and whatever your situation, we can help ease any concerns you may have. Please get in touch today.

Call Gideon Viljoen 020 8820 7566 or email gideon.viljoen@learningtrust.co.uk

You can also visit us at www.hackneyservicesforschools.co.uk