Highcliffe school joins HISP Multi Academy Trust

A Christchurch secondary school and sixth form has joined a multi academy trust (MAT) in a bid to expand facilities, resources and to improve investment in staff training.

Highcliffe School has partnered with HISP Multi Academy Trust to receive access to its extensive school improvement network and to receive funding to improve some of its buildings.

HISP MAT currently works with schools across wider Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Southampton and Portsmouth areas.

The partnership has brought in funding for staff training and development, as well as new facilities and opportunities for students – for example from the Solent Maths Hub and the Science Learning Partnership.

Headteacher Patrick Earnshaw said he is excited to be working with HISP MAT and can’t wait to welcome the positive impact it will have on the students, teachers and overall quality of Highcliffe School.

Acting CEO of HISP MAT Amanda Parry said: “Our partnership with Highcliffe School will uphold their outstanding standards of teaching and will provide students, teachers and staff with even more opportunities to succeed.

“It is fantastic to see the students and teachers making use of our wider support and resources such as the Solent Maths Hub.

“I am really excited about the future we are shaping for Highcliffe School.”

Patrick Earnshaw added: “Working with HISP will consistently ensure we are providing our pupils and staff with the resources they need to flourish. HISP is helping us lay the foundations for success.”

HISP MAT also works with Tanners Brook Primary, Portswood Primary and Thornden School, however it has five further schools set to join the trust in the near future.

To find out more about HISP MAT, visit its website: https://www.hispmat.org