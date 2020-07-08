Hackney Learning Trust’s 2020-21 Primary CPD Programme: delivering through blended approaches

The past academic year saw Hackney Learning Trust’s training cut short due to COVID-19 and they acknowledge that the months ahead will involve some adjustment. However, their appetite for CPD has not waned and they are pleased to present another high quality set of courses. Their teams are ready to deliver through blended approaches using a mix of online meetings, webinars and face to face training.

They believe that every member staff in schools should have in place a comprehensive professional development pathway. Their primary value is that they are children and learner focused and their welfare and achievement is at the centre of what they do.

They nurture a culture of learning in order that individual engagement will contribute to the development of the whole profession and they celebrate learning, relish challenge, and reflect critically on their practice as a profession.

To guide future progress in growing this learning culture, their annual Primary CPD Training Programme (secondary programme is coming out soon), is available to all primary schools in and outside of Hackney.

They have an extensive range of leadership training to support school leaders at all stages of their careers, and their impressive range of courses for support staff give pedagogical, administrative and behaviour guidance. Some of their course categories include:

Health and Safety

Leadership

School Governance

Teaching and Learning

Safeguarding and Child Protection

SEND and Inclusion

and more…

Courses can purchased individually or for a fixed price, their CPD package offers fantastic value and allows staff from each school to attend as many eligible courses as they like throughout the academic year.

These courses ensure that staff are fully up to date in all the key curriculum, learning support and leadership areas.

So, if your school is in need of a whole school CPD Training Programme, you can visit their web page or download their programme. Alternatively you can contact Gideon Viljoen, Business Operation Manager on 020 8820 7223 or email him at Gideon.Viljoen@learningtrust.co.uk

For more information an d to see how Hackney Learning Trust can support you, you can visit their website.