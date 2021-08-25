Growing Future Assets competition launches

An educational initiative encouraging schoolgirls to become the next generation of investment experts gets out of the starting blocks in Scotland in September.

This year’s Growing Future Assets Competition, which aims to introduce senior girls to the world of investment, its impact and range of careers, begins on 6 September when teenagers from all over Scotland will vie to spot the next big investment opportunity.

Financial educators Future Asset are challenging teams of 14-18-year-olds to research, analyse and pitch a company they think will be a great long-term investment.

They will be paired with a mentor from an investment management company who will provide advice, inspiration and career insights, and have the chance to attend online masterclasses as they develop an understanding that good investing focuses on a company’s long-term prospects, profits and sustainability.

They will also be advised by Executive and Voice Coach Susan Room, to help them feel, look and sound more confident and hear from author, broadcaster and financial journalist Iona Bain on how the younger generation can invest their way to a better future.

At the same time they’ll hone transferable skills including research, analysis, communication, numeracy, working with others and presentation skills.

Now in its second year, the competition is divided into a senior contest for years S5 and S6 and a junior challenge for S3 and S4. The teams of three to six girls will present their case in a research report and three-minute elevator pitch by 30 November. The top teams will then deliver an extended pitch to judges at the final in March next year.

At stake is: £1,000 for the winning senior team and £200-worth of vouchers of the students’ choice for each team member; £800 for the best junior team and £150-worth of vouchers each. Senior and junior runners-up will also receive prizes for the school and team members.

Helen Bradley, Future Asset programme manager, says: “Winning is wonderful but the real bonus of this sort of initiative is the wealth of additional skills and experience that it gives these young women and the window it opens onto a career they may never have considered.

“Earlier this year an investment research firm reported that more UK investment funds were run by men called Dave or David than by female managers! Future Asset is aiming to change that and this competition is a tremendous opportunity to open up a new era in female-led investment.

“We’re also very much aware that face-to-face work experience has been off the agenda for the last 18 months so we see this as a valuable chance to bring the world of work into school in a novel way.”

Future Asset believes that being female should never be seen as a barrier to progressing in a chosen career. Their goal is to enable girls in the senior phase of high school to learn how investment can change the world for the better, gain valuable, transferable skills and consider the benefits of possible future careers. They organise conferences and workshops for girls across Scotland. For more information visit https://www.futureasset.org.uk/

Future Asset is sponsored by Baillie Gifford, Stewart Investors and Walter Scott and Partners. They are also backed by Member firms who provide volunteers and mentors, supporting the programme to engage and enthuse girls and increase gender diversity in investment management.