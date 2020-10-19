Gold Award for Solihull School pupil

A Solihull School pupil has won Gold in the Anne Frank Trust Creative Writing Awards.

Amber Huckfield, who is in the Lower Fifth at the independent coeducational 3 – 18 day school, entered the Poetry (aged 13 – 15) category of the competition which invited young people across the country to take Anne Frank as their inspiration and create a piece of writing that called for a world free from prejudice.

Out of 937 entrants from across the UK, Amber was selected as a Gold Award winner for her emotive and original poem – ‘Just One Voice’.

Tim Robertson, CEO of The Anne Frank Trust said: “The Anne Frank Creative Writing Awards took place during an especially turbulent period in our society and I congratulate all who rose to the challenge and submitted an entry.

“We have been overwhelmed by both the quality of writing displayed by young people and by their obvious commitment to challenging prejudice. We and the judges really had our work cut out in shortlisting and then selecting winners from the hundreds of entries.

“Congratulations to Amber from Solihull School for being among them. Her Gold Award for her work ‘Just One Voice’ is very well deserved.”

Amber won two books including ‘The Promise’ signed by Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss, as well as a £20 book voucher.