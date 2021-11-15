Glasgow primary school launches new behaviour change programme with official COP26 hygiene partner

St Denis’ primary school in Glasgow is teaching pupils the importance of hand hygiene through a brand new schools programme developed by Dettol – Dettol Hygiene Quest – alongside educational and medical experts. As the official hygiene partner of this year’s UN Global Climate Change Conference (COP26) Dettol has been active in the community during the conference working with local schools to embed long-lasting hygiene practices in children aged 6-8.

Now in Glasgow, the programme has already launched in Nigeria and Italy with Australia and South Africa set to follow early next year. Pupils from St Denis’s and Carronshore primary schools visited the Green Zone at COP26 to see Dettol bring to life the new Dettol Hygiene Quest during a live show in the Science theatre.

The engaging, story-led programme being piloted in Glasgow takes pupils on an exciting hygiene adventure exploring the importance of hand hygiene. This new initiative has been created in collaboration with medical experts, curriculum designers, gamification developers and behavioural change specialists to ensure that it’s engaging and educational whilst also embedding life-long hand hygiene practices.

As we see COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationally there’s never been a more important time for children to understand how good hand hygiene can prevent illness transmission. Dettol’s new schools programme, Dettol Hygiene Quest, has been created to help teachers demonstrate the importance of good hygiene and has already been adopted by over 50 schools in the Glasgow area.

Eilidh Barry from St Denis’s primary school said: “Our pupils are so excited to be a part of bringing Dettol Hygiene Quest to life during COP26 and had a great deal of fun learning about the programme. This is a great opportunity for them to be a part of one of the world’s largest conferences fighting worldwide issues and it is so great to see an organisation like Dettol making a difference on important global issues”

As the official hygiene partner for COP26, Dettol wants to highlight the link between planetary and public health, emphasising the importance of human health in ensuring the sustainable, long-term health of our planet. Schools can still sign up to take part in Dettol Hygiene Quest at https://get.everfi.com/dettol-hygiene-quest/

http://www.reckitt.com/thisisreckitt