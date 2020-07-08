With single focus on the provision of HR and Payroll software/services and over 35 years of experience, Frontier Software is an established provider of secure, compliant solutions for the education sector. Our award winning software offers modularity, flexibility and functionality all backed up by a team of skilled and experienced HR and Payroll specialists.

The latest generation of our software – ichris (International Comprehensive Human Resource Integrated Software) – is the result of three decades of prudent investment in people, software development and services. ichris helps the user to keep every aspect of managing people in one, easy to use software package. Modules can be easily customised to match your needs across every different touch point of the human capital management and payroll process. We deliver a secure, reliable solution using software that is easy to use, scalable and feature rich. Through an integrated approach to the employee lifecycle, use of ichris will reduce administration, improve productivity and deliver efficiencies.

ichris supports absence management, pay spines, increments, Teachers’ Pension and LGPS, Schools Workforce Census Reporting, delivery of e-payslip/P60 and much more; always ensuring you are compliant with legislation including statutory pay, RTI and auto-enrolment.

A comprehensive range of software tools will remove the administrative burdens from stretched school resources and, as the solution is modular, you choose the modules best suited to your needs and budgets at any point in time. ichris provides opportunities to maximize efficiency, thereby providing greater value for money with range of modules that include:

HR / Payroll / Absence Management

Employee & Manager Self Service / Mobile HR

Recruitment / On-boarding

Learning & Development / Performance Management

Time & Attendance / Workforce Scheduling

Expense Management

Workplace Health & Safety

Organisation Charting

Report Designer / Dashboards

Configurable Workflow

As an alternative to in-house payroll, Frontier Software Payroll Services offers a choice of payroll processing arrangements, with as much or little involvement as suits your School or Trust. From a bureau approach to run BACS and produce payslips, through to a fully managed service (where we are effectively your payroll team), all service levels utilise our HMRC recognised ichris payroll. And, if required, we offer a browser based portal for safe and efficient payslip delivery to staff, regardless of their location. Using payroll services takes away the responsibility for and costs of technology, specialist staff and ensuring compliance.

We understand the importance of data security and are ISO 27001 certified. Our software enables compliance with data protection legislation via comprehensive security measures that prevent unauthorised access, alteration, disclosure or destruction of personal data. All data held in the system can be compiled into reports for compliance with GDPR.

Frontier Software is committed to ensuring products meet changing needs and expectations through substantial investment in research, development and staying at the technological edge. Our commitment to and sole focus on the provision of a fully integrated HR/Payroll software solution is evident in everything we do. You can rely on our easy to use, infinitely adaptable products and first class client services, delivered by local teams across the UK and Ireland.

The ichris software delivers real time, secure access to data ensuring a streamlined approach. On-premise and cloud options are available and data can be accessed 24/7 using a range of devices, including laptop, tablet and Smartphone. Separate, stand alone systems could be costing you in time, resources and money. During this period of considerable change and uncertainty, put your trust in a provider that delivers all of the above and more.

