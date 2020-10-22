From growing their own to litter-picking – West Bridgford primary school goes green with coveted eco award

St Edmund Campion Primary School in West Bridgford, has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award for its ongoing environmental efforts.

The Green Flag is the highest achievement given by Eco-Schools – a global programme which works to empower children and teenagers, to improve the environment and give them an environmental voice.

St Edmund Campion, on Tewkesbury Close, received the Green Flag Award for its environmental activities over the last five years, which were decided on and delivered by the school’s own Eco Council, made up of elected pupils from each class.

The Eco Council – led by teacher Mrs Hyland-Taylor – has worked tirelessly to meet the strict criteria of the Green Flag Award by adopting eco-friendly initiatives to reduce the school’s carbon footprint.

Following its accreditation, St Edmund Campion School – which featured in The Sunday Times’ Top 500 list of primary schools for 2020 – has been awarded the Green Flag to fly at the school, as well as a letter and certificate celebrating the pupil’s success.

The pupil’s sustainable activities included building a full-sized greenhouse from recycled plastic bottles, conducting litter-picks, managing the school’s allotment with the support of horticulturalist, Sarah Taylor, reducing unnecessary electricity usage by checking lights were switched off and collecting batteries to prevent them entering landfill.

They also hosted charitable giving events such as clothing collections for the Samaritans and donating loved but not worn-out shoes to charity Sals Shoes.

Mrs Hyland-Taylor, said: “I was overjoyed to receive confirmation that the school had been awarded the Green Flag. It is a testament to the pupils that have pushed forward their ideas to improve the way we look after and appreciate our environment. I cannot wait to see the school continue to flourish as we go from strength to strength in this area.

“The Eco-Schools programme is a wonderful example of an initiative that has a real impact on young people’s lives and the environment, and we at St Edmund Campion take pride in teaching pupils about the importance of a sustainable world.

“It’s been wonderful to see our students so passionate and engaged as part of these activities. Well done to them and to all the other schools who have achieved the Green Flag.”

Prior to obtaining the Green Flag Award, all schools must first acquire the Eco-Schools’ Bronze and Silver Awards, which St Edmund Campion achieved in 2017.

To determine the school’s eligibility for the Green Flag Award, St Edmund Campion had to be assessed by an Eco-Schools delivery officer, which was then followed by a visit from assessor to observe and celebrate the great sustainable work that St Edmund Campion had completed.

Eco-Schools is engaging 19.5 million children across 67 countries, making it the largest educational programme in the world. For over 25 years it has been empowering children to drive change and improve their environmental awareness, in order to achieve the Eco-Schools Green Flag.