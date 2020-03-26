Free safeguarding software and support during national emergency

In light of the COVID-19 national emergency and the resulting fact that students are having to work from home, leading safeguarding provider One Team Logic is offering all schools free usage of its MyConcern software.

The unprecedented school closures and social distancing measures in place across the UK, are leading to a significant number of concerns amongst educators about the welfare of pupils and students. Schools, which are a safe haven for many pupils, will now no longer be accessible to all. This will inevitably cause an increase in safeguarding risks that will still need to be managed; in most cases, managed remotely.

Whilst the most vulnerable children (such as those on Child Protection Plans and Looked After Children) will continue to attend school alongside the children of critical workers, there will be a significant number of children who will be at home and who remain at risk of serious harm as a result of abuse, neglect, anxiety, poverty and a whole host of other safeguarding and pastoral issues.

Martin Baker, co-founder and CEO of One Team Logic said, “With the safety and wellbeing of children and young adults at the heart of everything we do, we recognise the incredibly difficult situation that educators face in this uncertain time.

“We are therefore offering access to the MyConcern Safeguarding Software free of charge to all schools that currently don’t have an electronic record keeping system. We will offer this service free of charge until September 2020 by which time we hope that schools will have resumed ‘normal service’.”

MyConcern will ensure that all staff whether remote or onsite will be able to quickly and easily record safeguarding concerns, and Safeguarding Leads will receive an instant notification of all concerns recorded with full reporting functionality.

To take advantage of this offer, please complete the online form with your details, email for details at c19@myconcern.co.uk, or call on 0330 6600 757.