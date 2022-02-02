Free resources and prizes to inspire pupils ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2022

Primary and secondary schools can now download an extensive programme of free cross-curricular resources to inspire pupils as the nation counts down to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament on home soil this summer.

One lucky school will win a Q&A session with an England player, while other top prizes will be given out to schools in the lead-up to the first match of the tournament on 6 July.

England Women’s Leah Williamson and Demi Stokes each surprised a school from two of the tournament’s host cities, Manchester and Milton Keynes, last week as both classes were busy taking part in challenges from the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Schools Programme.

The tournament resources, for KS2 and KS3, have been developed and tested by teachers and encourage teamwork, creativity and a love of sport. The activities, which cover subjects including PE, English, Maths, PSHE, Science and Art & Design, can be differentiated for pupils of varied abilities or with SEND and can be used in the classroom or at home.

They include:

An assembly to build young people’s excitement about the tournament that includes an interactive quiz

A Challenge Pack with 23 bite-size activities, including how to make a mini stadium out of recycled materials and how to write a motivational speech as a team captain

A Reading Challenge with the National Literacy Trust which contains a wall chart for young people to discover their class’s favourite book

PSHE lessons for KS2 and KS3 that focus on topics such as teamwork, resilience and a growth mindset

A tournament journal for young people to record their experiences and share their highlights

To download the resources and stand a chance of winning a Q&A with an England player, as well as many other prizes, register at www.weuro2022schools.com by 18 February 2022.

England Women’s Leah Williamson said: “Many of us players discovered our love for football at school, so we know first-hand what an important role teachers play when it comes to instilling a passion for the game and developing the skills we need.

“We’d love as many pupils and schools as possible to enjoy the UEFA Women’s EURO this summer, especially since this year it’s on home soil. The Schools Programme is packed full of resources to inspire pupils in the lead-up to the tournament and beyond.”

“I loved surprising the school last week – the pupils are from my hometown of Milton Keynes. It’s great that they’re able to learn more about women’s football and UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 – especially as they have group tickets to some of the games on their doorstep at Stadium MK.

“It’s so important to inspire the next generation of female athletes, so I hope all schools get involved with the Schools Programme and provide a lasting legacy.”

Samantha Rosehill, Assistant Headteacher at Alma Primary School in London, said: “The UEFA Women’s EURO is a really special event this summer, not least because they’re being played at home. This is a great opportunity to turn the tournament into an enjoyable learning experience for children, even those who aren’t football fans.

“I’ve gone through the resources and am excited about using them. They cover a wide range of the KS2 curriculum, including English, PE and PSHE, and they focus on the importance of mental health and wellbeing, as well as physical health. They can also easily be differentiated for varied ability levels and those with SEND.”

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 takes place in England in July and is due to be the biggest European women’s sport event ever. 16 nations will compete across 10 venues, in nine host cities, all kicking off on 6 July at Old Trafford, with the final at Wembley Stadium on 31 July.

Schools can purchase group tickets for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 up to 8 February, using code SCHOOLS www.uefa.com/womenseuro/ticketing/