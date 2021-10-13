Forest Hill School becomes only school in London to win prestigious LGBTQ+ award

Forest Hill School has achieved the Stonewall School Champion Gold award. Currently the only school in London with Stonewall Gold status under the revised programme – and one of only two secondary schools in the country – the award gives recognition to schools tackling homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying, and celebrates diversity.

The boys’ secondary school in SE23 has been proud to hold a Stonewall Bronze award for three years which has demonstrated their commitment to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion. To achieve Gold there was lots of progress which included writing a Trans-inclusion policy, adapting the School Journey policy to be LGBTQ+ inclusive, and collating LGBTQ+ inclusive lessons from across the curriculum.

Mayor of Lewisham Damien Egan and Cllr Chris Barnham, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services and School Performance, visited the school to celebrate with staff and students, and to see some of the work in practice.

Mayor Damien Egan said: “Every child should feel safe and valued in school. Forest Hill are changing the experience of LGBQT+ children in school and I hope other schools will copy their success. Well done to everyone at Forest Hill School for this incredible achievement – we are very proud of you!”

Councillor Barnham said: “What a fantastic accomplishment for Forest Hill School! Schools in Lewisham are exciting and vibrant places to learn, where all children and young people should thrive and reach their full potential. It’s been great to learn more about the work happening in this school and to meet the staff and students involved.”

Michael Sullivan, Headteacher at Forest Hill School, said: “Huge congratulations to all staff and students who have helped us achieve this fantastic award! At Forest Hill School, we are wholly committed to continuing to improve our inclusion and celebration of LGBTQ+ people and identities.”

Mo Wiltshire, Director of Education and Youth at Stonewall, said: “We’re delighted that Forest Hill School for boys has won the Stonewall School Champion Gold award. Our judging panel was impressed by their dedication to LGBTQ+ inclusion and the work they do to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for their gay, bi, trans and queer students.

“LGBTQ+ inclusive education is transformative for LGBTQ+ young people and makes the world a safer and more accepting place for all. It’s wonderful to see Forest Hill School embrace LGBTQ+ inclusion and we look forward to them continuing their great work in this area.”