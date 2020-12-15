Five things you need to succeed at Uni

Going to university is one of the most exciting times in your life, but it can also be a little nerve-racking. When you aren’t sure what to expect, it’s easy to feel unprepared or out of your depth. However, there are ways you can ensure you’re ready for everything uni offers. If you want to get the most out of your course and your experience, take a look at the five things you need to succeed to at uni:

1. The Right Course

Some people have dreamed of studying a particular subject for years, but most students have a hard time selecting a course. With so many options available, it can be hard to decide what’s right for you, particularly with limited experience of what the course content entails. If you want to study history, for example, you might be torn between Ancient History, Archaeology or Art History.

Attending open days and sample lectures prior to applying can be a great way to help you decide which course you want to study. However, there’s no need to panic if you decide that your current course isn’t right for you. Most universities are fairly flexible within the first few weeks of a new programme. If you want to switch a module or course, talk to your lecturers and, chances are, you’ll be able to do so.

2. Great Housing

For most students, going to uni means moving out for the first time and living independently. Although you can have the time of your life when you’re living with friends, it can be a steep learning curve too. Of course, your housing can also have a major impact on your academic success, so it’s important to choose wisely. The facilities, location and security are all top priorities, so be sure to take your time when you’re looking for a place to stay.

While most first-year students will have the option to stay in halls of residence, you’ll need to find your own accommodation during the second or third year of your course. To simplify your search and ensure you’ve got a great place to stay, why not take a look at houses from Student Cribs? As well as great facilities, you’ll benefit from regular health and safety checks, as well as a maintenance team to ensure any issues are resolved swiftly.

3. Sufficient Funding

Although most students in the UK are eligible to take out a student loan, the maximum available through this type of funding doesn’t always cover all the costs you’ll encounter. Your student loan may cover your tuition fees, for example, but may not fund extra equipment or accommodation.

One of the life skills you’ll learn at university is the importance of managing your budget. However, there are ways you can increase your funding too. Apply for scholarships and grants, for example, as these can be a good way to get the support you need. Alternatively, scour your university’s jobs portal or start a side hustle to generate an extra source of revenue.

4. A Workable Schedule

When you’re living with friends and responsible for your own schedule, it’s easy to spend a little too much time socialising. If you want to succeed, however, you’ll need to dedicate a decent amount of time to your books. As soon as you receive your course timetable, sit down and create a workable schedule that you can stick to. You don’t need to be overly optimistic about the amount of time you’re going to spend studying, but do ensure you’ll have enough time to read the designated material before lectures and complete assignments without leaving them until the last minute.

By creating a realistic schedule, you can develop a great balance that allows you to succeed academically, as well as enjoying time with your friends. Remember – you’ll have plenty to fit into your new itinerary, so don’t forget to include social events, club meetings and team sports or practice.

5. An Alarm Clock

If there’s one thing every student needs, it’s an alarm clock! No matter how committed you are to sticking to your carefully planned schedule, the temptation to stay in bed will skewer your plans, if you let it. Don’t assume that you can use your phone to wake up in the mornings because you’ll inevitably run out of charge or misplace it at some point. Instead, invest in a cheap, but loud, alarm clock that will be guaranteed to get you out of bed in time for your lectures.

Making the Most of University

No matter what you choose to study, going to uni can be a fantastic time in your life. With the right facilities and support, you can obtain a fantastic degree, make lifelong friends and gain a whole lot of life experience as you embark on the next chapter in your life.