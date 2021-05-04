Finalists selected for The Education Resources Awards 2021!

3 days ago Awards, Competition, Educational event, News 388 Views

Brilliant Marketing Solutions and BESA have announced that the finalists have now been selected for The Education Resources Awards 2021. The finalists cover 22 categories – including 2 newly-created ones, which reflect the changing landscape of the last 12 months.

According to Brilliant and BESA: “Our judges were highly impressed by the creativity and professionalism of the many submissions received and this is reflected in the substantial list of companies who made it through to the finalists stage.”

Full details of all the finalists and categories are listed below.

This year’s award-winners will be announced at 3pm on Friday 21st May via our online awards ceremony event, hosted by well-known comedian, Zoe Lyons. All companies/schools will have an opportunity to view the awards ceremony online and share in the excitement of discovering our 2021 winners – log in details will follow soon.

For more information , please contact Karin@brilliantmarketingsolutions.net

SPECIAL EDUCATION RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT

EARLY YEARS RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT

PRIMARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – ICT

PRIMARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – NON-ICT

PRIMARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – TOOLS FOR LEADERSHIP MANAGEMENT & ASSESSMENT

SECONDARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – ICT

SECONDARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – NON-ICT

SECONDARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – TOOLS FOR LEADERSHIP, MANAGEMENT & ASSESSMENT

FREE EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES

CLASSROOM TEACHING AIDS

EDUCATIONAL BOOK AWARD

COLLABORATION BETWEEN SCHOOL & SUPPLIER AWARD

EDUCATIONAL ESTABLISHMENT OF THE YEAR

LEADERSHIP IN EDUCATION

  • Christine Hill, OBE – Headteacher, Westminster School, West Midlands.
  • Darryl Morgan – Headteacher, Ridgeway School, Hampshire
  • Dipanwita Ganguli – Principal, Sutton College, London
  • Nigel Tomlinson – London School of Business and Finance
  • Sally Lanni – Pheasey Park Farm Primary School and Early Years Centre
  • Wey Education, London

EDUCATION EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR – NOT FOR PROFIT

SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR – LESS THAN £1 MILLION ANNUAL TURNOVER

SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR – £1 MILLION TO £10 MILLION ANNUAL TURNOVER

SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR – OVER £10 MILLION ANNUAL TURNOVER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

  • Winner will be announced on 14th May

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT DURING COVID-19

Check Also

Dunblane student selected for engineering excellence scholarship

Dunblane High School student Jessica Francis has been selected for the prestigious national Arkwright Engineering …

© Copyright 2021, Education Today Magazine.
Datateam Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY