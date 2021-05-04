Finalists selected for The Education Resources Awards 2021!

Brilliant Marketing Solutions and BESA have announced that the finalists have now been selected for The Education Resources Awards 2021. The finalists cover 22 categories – including 2 newly-created ones, which reflect the changing landscape of the last 12 months.
According to Brilliant and BESA: “Our judges were highly impressed by the creativity and professionalism of the many submissions received and this is reflected in the substantial list of companies who made it through to the finalists stage.”
Full details of all the finalists and categories are listed below.
This year’s award-winners will be announced at 3pm on Friday 21st May via our online awards ceremony event, hosted by well-known comedian, Zoe Lyons. All companies/schools will have an opportunity to view the awards ceremony online and share in the excitement of discovering our 2021 winners – log in details will follow soon.
For more information , please contact Karin@brilliantmarketingsolutions.net
SPECIAL EDUCATION RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT
- Bloomsbury Education – Happy School 365: Action Jackson’s guide to motivating learners
- Learnetic SA – mTalent: special help for special needs in education and development
- Oxford University Press – Nuffield Early Language intervention profile
- Real Training – MEd SEND Programme
- RS Assessment from Hodder Education – Special Needs Assessment
- Talentino – Talentino Careers at EVERY Level – Digital
- TextHelp – Read & Write
- Touch-type Read and Spell – Touch-type Read and Spell
- Wey Education – Wey Education
EARLY YEARS RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT
- 1decision – Early Years Portal
- Findel Education – Worry Gap Vocabulary fans
- Findel Education– Marvellous Mobiles
- Literacy Counts – Read to Write Foundations
- Oxford University Press – Nuffield Early Language Intervention
- Picture News – Early Years Picture News
- Quality Early Years – spark@HOME
- Tales Toolkit – Tales Toolkit
- Yellow Door – Let’s Roll Collection
PRIMARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – ICT
- 2Simple – Purple Mash
- Auris Tech – Fonetti
- Boolino – Fiction Express
- ClickView – ClickView
- DoodleLearning – DoodleMaths
- Educational Recording Agency – Natural Curriculum
- Findel Education -Electronic Phonics
- Harper Collins – Collins Big Cat ebook library
- iCompute – Primary Computing
- Learning by Questions – Learning by Questions
- Maths Circle – NumBots
- SHAPES for Schools and Edinburgh International Book Festival – Online Schools Programme 2020
PRIMARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – NON-ICT
- Collins – My Life PHSE Handbooks
- DDMIX for Schools – Dance Fitness for PE Schemes of Work and Staff Training
- Fieldwork Education – IPC2020 Curriculum
- Findel Education – Glow Writer
- Findel Education – Letters and Sounds
- Grammarsaurus – Counts
- Lawn Tennis Association – Youth Schools
- Picture News – Picture News Primary
- Teach Active – Teach Active
- The Literacy Company – Pathways to Read
- VotesforSchools – VotesforSchools
PRIMARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – TOOLS FOR LEADERSHIP MANAGEMENT & ASSESSMENT
- EdPlace – EdPlace Dynamic Assessments
- Educater Assessment – Educater (The Publishing Foundry Ltd)
- NetSupport – ReallySchool
- Primary Science Education Consultancy – PLAN
- SMART Technology – SMART Learning Suite
SECONDARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – ICT
- Boardworks – Doddle Science
- Boolino – Fiction Express
- CENTURY Tech
- Clever Lili – GCSEHistory.com
- ClickView – ClickView
- EdPlace – EdPlace Dynamic Assessments
- EduCake – EduCake Science
- Satchel – Satchel One
- School Reviewer – SchoolExams.co.uk
- This Is Language – ThisIsLanguage.com
SECONDARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – NON-ICT
- Collins – You-Can’t-Revise-for-GCSE-English! Yes you can, and Mark Roberts shows you how
- Lexonik – Lexonik
- PG Online – ClearRevise Guides
- Picture News – Advanced Picture News
- VotesforSchools – VotesforSchools
- White Rose Maths – Secondary Premium Resources
SECONDARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – TOOLS FOR LEADERSHIP, MANAGEMENT & ASSESSMENT
- NetSupport – NetSupport DNA
- SAM Learning – SAM Learning
- Satchel – Satchel One
- Tassomai – Tassomai
- The National College – The Learning Hub
FREE EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
- Collins – Snap Science – Making sense of COVID-19 Resource Pack for schools
- CREATE Education Project – Free 3D printing resource.
- Educational Recording Agency – Natural Curriculum
- English Heritage – Bringing History to Life Online: English Heritage, Teaching and Learning Resource
- Lawn Tennis Association – Youth schools
- Primary Science Education Consultancy – PLAN
- RS Components – Imagine X
- SHAPES for Schools and Chicken House Books – Reading Spies
- Speech Link Multimedia – The Speech Link Parent Portal
- The Literacy Company – The Literacy Company Free Educational Resource
CLASSROOM TEACHING AIDS
- Findel Education – Click It Range
- Harper Collins – Reimagine Key Stage 3 English
- iMoves Active Education – iMoves
- IPEVO – IPEVO iDocCam App
- NCFE – Skills Forward
- Quality Early Years – spark@HOME
- Tales Toolkit – Tales Toolkit
- The Literacy Company – Pathways to Progress
EDUCATIONAL BOOK AWARD
- Bloomsbury Education – Comprehensive Ninja for Ages 10-11
- Bloomsbury Education – The Grammar Book
- Boolino – Fiction Express
- Collins – Big Cat Dani and Tara Binns reading books
- Crown House Publishing – Independent Thinking on MFL
- Crown House Publishing – Independent Thinking on Teaching
- PG Online – ClearRevise Guides
COLLABORATION BETWEEN SCHOOL & SUPPLIER AWARD
- Britannica Digital Learning – Launch Packs & Shirelands
- Educater (The Publishing Foundry Limited) – Educater SEFOnline
- Joskos Solutions & The Cirrus Primary Trust
- LGfL & Leo Academy Trust
- National Online Safety & High Lawn Primary
- Plum Innovations & Shenstone School
- Renaissance & Plumcroft Primary School
- Strictly Education & Three Bridges Primary
- Tassomai & Torquay Academy
EDUCATIONAL ESTABLISHMENT OF THE YEAR
LEADERSHIP IN EDUCATION
- Christine Hill, OBE – Headteacher, Westminster School, West Midlands.
- Darryl Morgan – Headteacher, Ridgeway School, Hampshire
- Dipanwita Ganguli – Principal, Sutton College, London
- Nigel Tomlinson – London School of Business and Finance
- Sally Lanni – Pheasey Park Farm Primary School and Early Years Centre
- Wey Education, London
EDUCATION EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
- Learnetic SA – The Drive for experiments – School LaboLAB competition
- One Team Logic – MyConcern
- Raintree – Match Funding
- Sparx – Numerise
- TextHelp – WriQ product launch
- YPO – Contracts for Schools
SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR – NOT FOR PROFIT
SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR – LESS THAN £1 MILLION ANNUAL TURNOVER
SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR – £1 MILLION TO £10 MILLION ANNUAL TURNOVER
SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR – OVER £10 MILLION ANNUAL TURNOVER
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Winner will be announced on 14th May
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT DURING COVID-19
- Alps
- ClickView
- Fiction Express – Sven Huber & Cristina Puig
- Learning Labs – FlashAcademy
- LGfL
- Pheasey Park Farm Primary School
- Tassomai – Murray Morrison
- Thinkalink Digital – Sir Linkalot
- Thuso
- White Rose Maths – Home Learning Resource