Finalists selected for The Education Resources Awards 2021!

Brilliant Marketing Solutions and BESA have announced that the finalists have now been selected for The Education Resources Awards 2021. The finalists cover 22 categories – including 2 newly-created ones, which reflect the changing landscape of the last 12 months.

According to Brilliant and BESA: “Our judges were highly impressed by the creativity and professionalism of the many submissions received and this is reflected in the substantial list of companies who made it through to the finalists stage.”

Full details of all the finalists and categories are listed below.

This year’s award-winners will be announced at 3pm on Friday 21st May via our online awards ceremony event, hosted by well-known comedian, Zoe Lyons. All companies/schools will have an opportunity to view the awards ceremony online and share in the excitement of discovering our 2021 winners – log in details will follow soon.

For more information , please contact Karin@brilliantmarketingsolutions.net

SECONDARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – NON-ICT Collins – You-Can’t-Revise-for-GCSE-English! Yes you can, and Mark Roberts shows you how

Lexonik – Lexonik

PG Online – ClearRevise Guides

Picture News – Advanced Picture News

VotesforSchools – VotesforSchools

White Rose Maths – Secondary Premium Resources

SECONDARY RESOURCE OR EQUIPMENT – TOOLS FOR LEADERSHIP, MANAGEMENT & ASSESSMENT NetSupport – NetSupport DNA

SAM Learning – SAM Learning

Satchel – Satchel One

Tassomai – Tassomai

The National College – The Learning Hub

LEADERSHIP IN EDUCATION Christine Hill, OBE – Headteacher, Westminster School, West Midlands.

Darryl Morgan – Headteacher, Ridgeway School, Hampshire

Dipanwita Ganguli – Principal, Sutton College, London

Nigel Tomlinson – London School of Business and Finance

Sally Lanni – Pheasey Park Farm Primary School and Early Years Centre

Wey Education, London

MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR Learnetic SA – The Drive for experiments – School LaboLAB competition

One Team Logic – MyConcern

Raintree – Match Funding

Sparx – Numerise

TextHelp – WriQ product launch

YPO – Contracts for Schools