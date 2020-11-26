Final call for schools and not-for-profit organisations in the Midlands to apply for STEM grant funding of up to £20,000

Organisations in the West Midlands have just days left to apply for a grant of up to £20,000 from the Millennium Point Charitable Trust, to support their science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) education projects.

Applications close on Monday 30th November, at 5pm.

Not-for-profits, schools and charities can apply for funding from £1,000 up to £20,000 from the Millennium Point Charitable Trust to fund their STEM projects, starting in September 2021. Projects can be activity-focussed or for the purchasing of resources and materials which enables STEM-related education to children or communities.

To apply, download and complete the application form on the Millennium Point website, www.millenniumpoint.org.uk/grants/. The completed application should then be submitted to STEMgrants@millenniumpoint.org.uk before 5pm on Monday 30th November 2020.

CEO of Millennium Point Charitable Trust, Abbie Vlahakis (pictured left), commented: “Our annual grants funding forms part of Millennium Point’s strategy to support STEM education in the West Midlands Combined Authority.

“The pandemic demonstrates how STEM touches every facet of our daily lives. It has been instrumental to how we are all navigating through the challenges we are currently facing. Through the grants, we are facilitating positive change by supporting schools and not-for-profits in developing the next generation of STEM talent.”

Since 2018, Millennium Point Charitable Trust has donated over £969,000 through its annual grants process to a diverse range of projects across education, STEM-focused charities, sporting charities and museums. In 2019/20, Millennium Point awarded £560,000 to fund over 60 projects across the region*. Projects funded include ‘STEM stars’ from Aston Villa Foundation, a programme which engages young people in coding using football; and ‘Sensory STEM’ from Longwill School for the Deaf, Northfield; and a programme teaching the science of rollercoasters to children with illnesses, from the Hospital Education Service, which will make science more visual and accessible to pupils, through science-based equipment and an enhanced curriculum.

*The full list of grant recipients can be found here: www.millenniumpoint.org.uk/grants/

For further details about Millennium Point Trust, its grants and how you can get involved, please visit www.millenniumpoint.org.uk/grants/