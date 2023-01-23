Film education charity Into Film adds ERA recordings to its free streaming service Into Film+ for UK schools

Leading film education charity Into Film has partnered with ERA (the Educational Recording Agency) to offer a curated selection of TV recordings to educational institutions holding an ERA Licence through its streaming service for UK schools, Into Film+. Excerpts or whole recordings of up to a hundred documentaries, dramas and short films are scheduled for this year, including a number of titles from the BBC archives.

This agreement allows Into Film to broaden the range of streamable content that teachers are able to easily access and use for educational purposes, whilst retaining a distinct curatorial voice and purpose. ERA Recordings embrace a wide array of powerful stories, storytellers and life experiences on screen, which will resonate with young people, broaden their horizons and enrich teaching and learning across the curriculum.

Paul Reeve, CEO, Into Film, said: “We’re delighted to be working with ERA and its members to enhance the range of fantastic content we’re able to make available on Into Film+ to support classroom teaching and learning across a broad range of curriculum subjects and important topics such as online safety. ERA Recordings will also enable us to increase the content we’re able to make available in languages such as Welsh and Scottish Gaelic”.

Helena Djurkovic, CEO, Educational Recording Agency, added: “ERA has a long-established commitment to providing educators and students access to the highest-quality broadcast materials for teaching and learning and we could not be more delighted to be working with Into Film to enable ERA-licensed schools to easily access some of the best content TV has to offer through its excellent streaming service”.

With a new academic year now in full swing, a wide range of ERA Recordings will be available to primary and secondary school educators across the UK through Into Film+. Each month, new content will be added, aligning to the academic calendar and curriculum. The content can only be used by ERA licensees under the terms of the ERA Licence.

ERA brings together creative parties who own rights in broadcasts and the included material within broadcasts and offers a simple and efficient way for schools, colleges, and universities to make educational use of recordings of TV and Radio broadcasts.

The new ERA content complements the hundreds of new and classic films, shorts and documentary titles currently available to schools on Into Film+, which also features a wealth of curriculum-linked film guides, teaching resources and exclusive wrap-around content.

The first selection of new ERA Recordings were curated for schools ahead of Black History Month and included Steve McQueen’s award-winning Small Axe series; Rogan Productions’ Stephen: The Murder That Changed a Nation; Raoul Peck’s documentary I Am Not Your Negro based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript; and three BBC Arts Inside Cinema: Black History Month documentaries featuring Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay and Jordan Peele respectively. All of these offered teachers exploring October’s Black History Month and the topic throughout the year as part of Black History 365 access to invaluable teaching tools.

Supporting themes of mental wellbeing, further ERA titles include Nadiya: Anxiety and Me; Stabbed: Britain’s Knife Crime Crisis; Our Borough: Love & Hustle; and both David Harewood’s Psychosis and Me and Killed By My Debt.

Forthcoming ERA titles to be launched in support of February’s LGBTQ+ History Month include the documentaries Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Olly Alexander: Growing Up Gay and Transitioning Teens.

For information about the film catalogue (including a full list of titles): www.intofilm.org/films

Into Film and the Into Film+ streaming platform is supported by the UK film industry through Cinema First and the BFI through National Lottery Funding, thanks to National Lottery players.

www.intofilm.org