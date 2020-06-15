ExaClair launches PPE range to support schools re-open

ExaClair, the UK subsidiary of office product and stationery brands such as Clairefontaine, Rhodia, Décopatch and Exacompta, has developed an extensive range of personal protective equipment, specifically developed to help meet the rapidly changing demands of businesses returning to a post-lockdown world.

With a factory in King’s Lynn in Norfolk, operational since 1967, the company is using its Europe-wide manufacturing expertise in filing, display, and desktop accessories to develop the ExaScreen range of protective screens. With entirely hermetic materials that are designed to prevent the spread of viruses and microbes, the ExaScreen range meets exacting European quality specifications.

Lawrence Savage, Marketing Manager at ExaClair, says the range has been developed with the goal of ensuring every work environment is safe for staff, customers and visitors: “The range offers a comprehensive set of solutions for social distancing within various locations, including offices, call centres, restaurants and other retailing outlets.”

The new ExaScreen landscape, portrait and hanging screens each feature a window for customer interactions, and desk partition screens provide clear desktop walls to offer excellent protection within open-plan office and educational establishments. The range also includes visors and facemasks with anti-bacterial and water-resistant properties, and signage products including standing and countertop sign holders, and magnetic display pockets and clipboards to help communicate COVID-19 rules and regulations in the workplace.

Lawrence explains that the transition into creating PPE has been relatively straightforward: “Our Exacompta brand includes a number of acrylic Point of Sale (POS) and display products and so it was a natural progression to develop protective screens, masks and visors. We also have an extensive history in working with office, educational and retail businesses that has given us practical insight into which products will be useful and easy to install.” he says.

“We are experiencing extremely high demand for this new range and are proud that our manufacturing facilities have been able to flex their focus in order to support businesses safely bringing their employees back to work.”