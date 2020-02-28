Embrace sustainable facilities management at Facilities Show 2020

19–21 May 2020, ExCeL London

Facilities Show 2020 is the leading dedicated event for the British and international facilities management profession, covering the most innovative products and solutions, latest developments and industry updates and most influential thought leadership. This year, with its new focus on sustainability, the show is ideal for helping businesses embrace and understand the new FM challenges and opportunities of the 2020s.

You can source and procure products and solutions from leading suppliers such as Beckhoff Automation, CoolerAid, Dyson Technology, EcoCooling, Flexicount, KNX UK, Nespresso, Planon and others, exhibiting products across cleaning, catering, energy management, space planning, HVAC, lighting and much more. You can meet salespeople, executives, technicians and designers ready to discuss, explain and even demonstrate their solutions, so you can find out how they fit your facilities management strategy and make informed purchasing decisions. And with new products launched exclusively at Facilities Show each year, you can remain at the forefront of the industry and identify cutting-edge products.

Furthermore, enhance your knowledge and boost your CPD and develop your career at the same time with a full and comprehensive programme of seminars and presentations, hosted at the Workplace Technology Theatre and the Facilities Management Theatre. Learn how to apply new FM strategies and solutions, how to remain compliant with new legislation, and how new trends and technologies are transforming the sector, and. The focus on sustainability will be present throughout the seminar programme, with various sessions focused on reducing waste and energy usage.

Each year, this extensive seminar programme is complemented by one of Facilities Shows’ most popular attractions: the three inspirational speakers who share their unique experiences and careers—last year, the show hosted rugby legend Johnny Wilkinson on mental health, business journalist Steph McGovern on women in business, and ski-jump underdog Eddie the Eagle on courage and risk.

The wealth of products, exhibitors and leading industry experts make Facilities Show a popular choice for networking. Attracting thousands of visitors annually, it is a fantastic opportunity to meet colleagues and clients, grow your global network and build relationships that really go the distance.

In addition, your Facilities Show 2020 badge gives you a unique opportunity to expand your network even further, grow your business and enhance your knowledge at several free-to-attend co-located shows. Discover insights from fire safety at FIREX International, security at IFSEC International, health and safety at Safety & Health Expo and workplace wellbeing at Workplace Wellbeing Show. Another exciting addition is Intelligent Building Europe, which has been spun out of last year’s Smart Buildings Expo. The show will host a seminar programme covering the latest smart building developments, a walkable replica of a smart office, and exhibitors showcasing new solutions, products and technologies.

Facilities Show 2020 takes place on 19–21 May 2020 at ExCeL London. Get your free ticket today to seize this valuable opportunity to learn from experts, share best practice and adopt new strategies for effective, efficient and sustainable facilities management.