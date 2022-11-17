Education Today’s inaugural Awards – The countdown is on!

There is just 2 weeks to go before the 2022 Education Today’s School & Supplier Awards!

Secure your seat to join us at the Riverbank Park Plaza on 1st December. Celebrate the achievements of this outstanding sector and build new connections at our fun and festive Christmas event where the winners will be announced.

This will be an evening full of entertainment with our Stand-up comedian, writer, actor and TV presenter Hal Cruttenden! Hal is there to kindly present all of our awards of the night and keep us highly entertained and dazzled throughout the night.

Book your tickets to join us for an exclusive night of celebration, networking and to show your support for the Education Sector!

Ceremony timings:

18:45 Drinks Reception

19:45 Dinner Service

21:45 Awards Ceremony hosted by Hal Cruttenden

22:30 After party & networking

Congratulations to all our finalists and we look forward to seeing you on the night!